Home

Lifestyle

6 Beauty Looks To Avoid In Humid Conditions

6 Beauty Looks To Avoid In Humid Conditions

Are you afraid that your make up look which took you 3 hours to create will all be melted in a minute in this weather? Here's listing 6 make up looks that you must avoid in humid weather.

6 Beauty Looks To Avoid In Humid Conditions

Beauty is an ever-evolving concept that embraces individuality and personal expression. With factors like weather, skin type, hair type, and individual tastes, there are no universal rules for beauty. However, in certain climatic conditions, such as high humidity, some beauty looks may require extra consideration.

Trending Now

According to a beauty expert, Bhupender Arya of Juice Beauty India, heavy eye makeup, sticky lip glosses, and excessive use of powder are among the makeup trends to avoid during humid weather.

You may like to read

Let’s delve deeper and find out what additional beauty trends and practices one should avoid for achieving sharp and perfect looks in humid weather.

Heavy Eye Makeup: Complex eye makeup looks with multiple eyeshadows, eyeliners, and mascaras can smudge or crease easily in humid weather. Simplify your eye makeup routine by choosing waterproof or long-wearing formulas. Heavy foundation: Opt for lightweight, oil-free foundations or tinted moisturisers that provide coverage without feeling heavy on the skin. Heavy foundations can melt or appear cakey in humid conditions. Sticky lip glosses: Lip glosses can be prone to smudging and sticking to hair strands in humid conditions. Consider using long-wearing lip stains, matte liquid lipsticks, or lightweight lip balms to keep your lips hydrated without the stickiness. Excessive powder: While powder can help control shine, using too much can result in a caked-on appearance. Instead, use blotting papers or a lightweight translucent powder to touch up throughout the day. Overdoing the bronzer: In humid weather, it’s best to avoid excessive bronzer application as it can look unnatural and may streak or melt. Opt for a subtle bronzed look or focus on a natural blush to add warmth to your complexion. Neglecting skincare: Prioritise skincare to maintain a healthy and fresh complexion as high humidity levels can lead to excessive sweating, clogged pores, and increased oil production, resulting in an overall lackluster appearance. Adhere to a consistent skincare routine like cleansing your face twice a day, exfoliating regularly to remove dead skin cells, and using a lightweight moisturizer that suits your skin type.

(With IANS Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES