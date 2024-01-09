Home

6 Best Habits to Start in New Year 2024 For Divine Blessing And Success

Almost 10 days are already over and if you haven't thought about plans for this year, this is the right time to look back, value and make an easy strategy for the year that will give you benefits for a lifetime.

The new year is around the corner to knock on our doors. With every new year, our wishes and aspirations take a rejuvenation, and we aspire to make the new year better and more abundant for us.

2024 – The Year of Self Reflection

The year i.e. 2024 is ruled by Number 8 (Saturn) which transpires the outcome effort put by the individuals. Additionally, this year carries the energy of Number 4 (Ruled by Rahu Dev) being the unique number of the year and Number 6 (ruled by Venus) being the angel sequence of the decade cycle i.e. ‘24.’

What is Special in January of 2024?

‘Morning shows the day’ is an age-old proverb with very significant meaning and revelations in every walk of life. Similarly, in mundane numerology, the first day of any year sets the tone for the complete year.

This year, Jan 1, 2024, falls on Monday which carries the energy of Number 2 (moon) as well as the complete month will have the same birth number and destiny number. For instance, the birth number for Jan 1, 2024, is 1 and the destiny number is also 1.

Whenever the BN and DN of the day become the same, this opens a special cosmic portal which humans can use to manifest their dreams and let go of their negatives.

Let us dive into 6 Habits which one should adopt in this new year of 2024 to turn around luck in your favour.

1) Plant a wish tree:

Plant a tree or a shrub and bury letters of intention or wishes for the new year beneath it. As the tree grows, so will the manifestations of their wishes. It is essential to take care of that tree like your family member and spend some time near the tree regularly during the year 2024

2) Connect to the past:

The year 2024 is all about connecting to your roots and ancestors. Spend some time at your ancestral place regularly. Also, Prepare a meal that includes dishes that were favourites of your ancestors and cherish it. You can also feed the needy with that.

3) Pen down a future letter:

The year 2024 also signals wish manifestation by self-reflection. One of the finest ways to self-reflect is to pen down the plan in words on a piece of paper. Write a detailed outline of goals and aspirations for the new year. You can use blue or orange pen for the same and write on any Thursday or Friday. Additionally, make a habit of reading that future letter regularly.

4) Commit to a social cause:

2024 is a year of Saturn and Rahu Dev which advises people to give back to society. This is a year wherein one should be disciplined to contribute to the social cause one feels connected to regularly. One can donate to old age homes, orphanages, gaushala, and animal shelters both in terms of finances as well as in terms of time.

5) Chant the mantra of your kuldevi/kuldevta regularly:

Like, the ozone layer protects the Earth from the harmful radiations of the Sun, similarly, this mantra helps you protect yourself from everything.

6) Take an herbal bath:

During this year, mix a small pinch of nagarmotha powder and rose water in bathing water regularly.

