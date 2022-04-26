Ajwain or carom seeds is a spice that is found in every Indian household. Without it, dal tadka is incomplete. Did you know that ajwain originally originated in India and is derived from a herb plant? The seeds come in olive green and brown colours and this seed has a strong fragrance because of which this herb is known as Ugragandha in Sanskrit. Ajwain is rich in minerals, fibre, vitamins and antioxidants. You can have it raw or drink it with water or tea to enjoy its benefits.Also Read - 6 Foods That are Slowing Down Your Metabolism

Ajwain has not one but many health benefits including instant relief from indigestion or acidity, helping in treating a common cold, taking care of ear and toothache, clearing the skin, easing arthritis pain and more.

But did you know there are a few side effects of ajwain that you should know:

If you love consuming ajwain, then beware! Excess consumption of carom seeds can often lead to gas, and acid reflux.

Ajwain has thymol which can lead to dizziness, nausea and vomiting (only if you are allergic)

According to a report in Pharmeasy, ajwain seeds have potent bioactive compounds, and they can cause inflammation in the mouth, resulting in a burning sensation and mouth ulcers.

If you are pregnant, then you must avoid ajwain. The carom seeds can hurt fetal development.

That's not all, excess consumption of raw ajwain is considered toxic as it can result in fatal poisoning.

If you are going under surgery, then you must avoid it. The Pharmeasy report says that ajwain supplements might increase the risk of bleeding during and after surgery. Therefore, it is advised to stop the intake of Ajwain 2 weeks before the surgery.

