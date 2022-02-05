We hear it all the time – having an exercise routine is very important. But most of us tend to neglect religiously following one, especially as we get older. Older adults tend to face issues with balance, reaction time, speed, coordination, strength, agility, range of motion, etc. Loss of these abilities can make daily activities challenging. Slips and falls are another major concern with aging. But, the natural aging process does not have to mean that you have to be prone to falling.Also Read - 5 Healthy Reasons Why You Should Drink Spiced Tea Everyday

The good news is that strength can be built, flexibility and coordination can be improved, and consequently risks of falls can be decreased. Adding an exercise routine to your daily activity will result in major improvement in all these factors. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Saturday Singer Akriti Kakar Opens Up On How She Maintains Her Vocal Hygiene, Reveals Her Fitness Mantra

Exercising improves your physical and mental health, which will help make you stay independent and active. Physical exercise not only makes your bones and muscles stronger, but it also improves blood flow, which allows your body to heal much more quickly. It has also been proven to increase cognitive abilities. If you have a sedentary lifestyle, adding a simple and targeted exercise routine in your daily life can improve your health tremendously. Also Read - 8 Common Heart Health Mistakes That Women Make

In addition to your daily dose of physical activity, there are certain exercises that you can incorporate into your routine to improve your balance and agility:

Side walking: Walk sideways, taking 10 to 15 steps to the right, and then to the left. If needed, hold on to a kitchen counter, table or wall for support. Pulling abdomen in: Pull your abdomen in towards your spine (tuck your stomach), hold for 5 seconds and then release. Repeat this 10-15 times, and try doing multiple sets a day. Once you are comfortable with this exercise, you can even try it while you are walking or performing other activities. Keeping your abdomen tucked in protects your lower back. Balancing on one leg: Stand on both feet. Slowly lift one foot and hold it up for 10 seconds. Then switch legs. Repeat at least 5 to 10 times. Make sure you are close to a table or chair for support. Standup and sit down: Sit on a chair and get up in a standing position. Sit back down. Repeat this 15 times. This builds strength and endurance in the hip and thigh muscles, so repeat this multiple times a day. Leg swings: Stand on one leg. Move the other leg forward and back 10 times. Then move the same leg side to side like a pendulum 10 times. Then switch legs. This builds strength in the standing leg and helps in increasing mobility in the moving leg. Walking on a line: Walk forward keeping one foot at a time. Place the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other foot. Same way, do reverse walking. Place the toes of one foot directly behind the heel of the other foot. Focus on one spot while walking.

When performing balance exercises, it’s important to use a chair or wall for extra support. Start with the easiest exercises and gradually move to more challenging ones. Committing to a regular exercise routine will improve your energy level and improve overall well being. Most importantly, make it a point to enjoy your exercise routine and it will bring positive improvement to your life.

(Authored article by Vidhya Kripashankar, GetSetUp Guide)