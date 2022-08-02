6 Effective Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Hunchback And Improve Posture

Yoga For Better Posture: Bad posture can cause you to easily develop back aches and other common spinal issues. To correct this, you should start maintaining awareness of your posture. First and foremost, it is necessary to keep your spine erect. This will evenly distribute and balance the tension in your muscles and ligaments. This is the first step for your body to remain in its right alignment without stress.Also Read - Esha Gupta Does Hanumanasana Yoga Pose For Those Sexy Toned Legs, Watch Hot Video

Causes for hunchback

Occupational reasons such as sitting for 8-10 hours in front of a laptop can lead to poor posture. Apart from this, it also causes you to have an inactive lifestyle which results in weight gain. Being overweight can also make it harder to carry out a good posture. With the help of yoga, you can easily lose the extra fat and lighter and work on your posture. Additionally, when physical fitness keeps you active and energetic throughout the day.

Yogic tips for better posture:

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on how to reduce neck hump and improve overall posture. Here is an easy way you can maintain a good posture and avoid forming a hunchback.

Stand up straight and tall with your shoulders back.

Pull your stomach in and put your weight mostly on the balls of your feet.

Keep your head level and let your arms hang down naturally at your sides.

When you stand, keep your feet about shoulder-width apart.

The following yoga poses will help you to open up the body and bring flexibility to the spine. Dedicate a minimum of 15- 30 minutes every day to practice for a better posture and a healthy spine.

Yoga Asanas

Samasthithi/Tadasana

Stand straight and tall with your toes and heels together. Engage your abdominal muscles and keep both shoulders relaxed. Stay and hold in this position for 5-8 breaths. Focus on balancing your body weight on both feet equally. This asana can be of immense help to keep your posture tall and strong.

Paschimottanasana – Seated forward bend

Begin by stretching your legs forward; ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip placing your upper body on your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers, if not hold any part that is accessible

Padahasthasana – Hand to Foot Pose

Starting in Samasthithi, bend your upper body down from the hips slowly exhaling. Stretch your arms down with your palms or fingertips and bring your nose to your knees. Palms can be placed on either side of feet. Feel comfortable bending your knees initially. With increased practice, you should try to straighten your knees and bring your chest to your thighs.

Chakrasana – Wheel Pose

This is a backbend so make sure you are properly warmed up. Start on your back, as you fold your legs so that you place your feet down firmly on the mat. Turn your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor below your ears. Now, breathe in and simultaneously lift your body up. Keep your neck relaxed and let your head drop back.

Dhanurasana – Bow Pose

Lie down on your belly; bend your knees and keep them at a parallel distance. Now hold your ankles with your palms and use a firm grip. Lift up your legs and arms as high as possible. Look up and hold the asana for a while.

Hasta uttanasana

This is also a back bending pose which can be done at a 30-degree angle to strengthen and lend flexibility to your spine. Start by standing straight in Tadasana; lift both hands up, and as you inhale gently bend back keeping your head in between your arms.

Yoga is the study and practice of the scientific alignment of asanas for overall health. Practising yoga will rectify any postural disproportion that you may have. Yoga is holistic wellness for the mind, body and spirit. It brings the right alignment to your body, improves balance, and adds strength, stamina and flexibility.