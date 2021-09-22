Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age and is known to affect 1 out of 10 women globally. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.Also Read - Anti-Aging Yoga Asanas to Tighten The Skin Around Eyes, Reduce Wrinkles

The exact cause of PCOS is unknown but it certainly does not spell the end of a healthy reproductive life. PCOS can be treated and reversed with a healthy lifestyle and in some cases supplementing with medication.

Yoga is one of the key unlocks when it comes to helping reverse this condition. It has been observed that yoga for PCOS can help open up the pelvic area and also release deeply stored stress and promote relaxation of the mind and body.

Below are some poses which are wonderful to support this imbalance. These asanas provide abdominal compression and gently massages the internal organs in the abdominal cavity, thus improving their function and blood circulation to them. These asanas also massage the digestive organs and improve gastrointestinal balance. These Yoga poses are hence equally effective in weight loss and in keeping one's metabolism in check.

Divya Rolla, Yoga and Meditation Head, cult.fit shared 6 yoga asanas to help relieve symptoms of PCOS.

Baddha Konasana and Supta Baddha Konasana

Baddha Konasana opens the deepest part of the hip muscles. It stimulates the abdominal organs and improves circulation. On the other hand, Supta Baddha Konasana stretches the inner thighs, knees and groin while also relieving symptoms of stress and menstruation.

Bharadvajasana

This asana involves a soft seated twist of the abdomen and spine. It improves posture, flexibility and releases tension from the hips.

Bhujangasana

Also known as the cobra pose, this allows you to consciously open your chest and stretch your shoulders to combat fatigue and relieve lower back pain.

Savasana

This is a rest and relaxation pose that is usually practiced at the end of a yoga session. It gradually relaxes each part of the body – one muscle at a time – and helps calm the mind.

Gentle Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar or the sun salutation is not only a good cardiovascular exercise, but is also known for its tremendous beneficial effects on the body and mind. If you have PCOS, you may practice this at a slow relaxed pace with more emphasis on breathing.

Anuloma Viloma

Anuloma Viloma or alternate nostril breathing is one of the most comprehensive Pranayamas there is and is easily accessible to everyone. This ancient practice helps in the strengthening of the mind and complete relaxation, and hence reduces the stress hormone in the system and improves oxygenation throughout the body.