If you are on a fitness journey, then chances are you may have come across the term ‘metabolism’ every now and then. But what is Metabolism? It is a naturally occurring biochemical process which converts foods and drinks into energy and plays a vital role in reaching your weight loss goal, according to Eat This, Not That!Also Read - Lauki Health Benefits: Weight Loss to Constipation, 5 Reasons to Add Bottle Gourd in Your Diet

Harvard Health defines metabolism or metabolic rate as the rate at which your body expands energy or burns calories. It is partly genetic and not in the control of anyone. Few lucky people are blessed with faster metabolism- they can eat more than others without gaining weight. Others, not so lucky people have a slow metabolic rate. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Ate Boiled Eggs and Rice, Did Weight Training to Lose 14 Kilos

While it’s difficult to reach your weight loss goal if you have a slow metabolism, by avoiding certain foods you can boost your metabolic rate. Also Read - 3 Myths About 'Sugar Detox' That You Should Stop Believing in!

Bread/pasta/pizza: If you are trying to keep your belly flat, then you must avoid eating bread, pasta or a pizza. According to Eat This, Not That, consuming large quantities of gluten, starch, and phytic acid may hurt your metabolism. These carbs end up spiking your blood sugar levels which leads to extra fat storage.

If you are trying to keep your belly flat, then you must avoid eating bread, pasta or a pizza. According to Eat This, Not That, consuming large quantities of gluten, starch, and phytic acid may hurt your metabolism. These carbs end up spiking your blood sugar levels which leads to extra fat storage. Alcohol: After a long day at work who doesn’t like to indulge in a glass of wine? But drinking too much alcohol in one sitting can take a toll on your metabolic rate. If women are consuming more than one and men are consuming more than two, it can impact the metabolism. According to research, alcohol can decrease the body’s fat burning ability by 73 per cent.

After a long day at work who doesn’t like to indulge in a glass of wine? But drinking too much alcohol in one sitting can take a toll on your metabolic rate. If women are consuming more than one and men are consuming more than two, it can impact the metabolism. According to research, alcohol can decrease the body’s fat burning ability by 73 per cent. Frozen Meals: Did you know frozen meals are loaded with sugar, sodium and trans fat to make up for the lost flavour it has all the ingredients to slow down your metabolism.

Did you know frozen meals are loaded with sugar, sodium and trans fat to make up for the lost flavour it has all the ingredients to slow down your metabolism. Soda: Soda is loaded with sugar, and it can slow your metabolic rate. Sodas are usually filled with high fructose corn syrup, which can lead to metabolic disorders.

Soda is loaded with sugar, and it can slow your metabolic rate. Sodas are usually filled with high fructose corn syrup, which can lead to metabolic disorders. Fried food: That deep-fried burger is irresistible, but you must avoid treating your tastebuds. According to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating fried food can increase the risk of abdominal obesity, and weight gain in adults.

That deep-fried burger is irresistible, but you must avoid treating your tastebuds. According to research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating fried food can increase the risk of abdominal obesity, and weight gain in adults. Regular Sea Salts: Avoid having sea salt and opt for iodized salt instead. Iodized salt takes care of the thyroid and boosts your metabolic rate.

Make sure you avoid consuming these foods to boost your metabolism.