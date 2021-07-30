Open pores certainly detract from the beauty and mar the smooth porcelain quality of the skin. They make the skin texture thick and coarse. Open pores occur on oily skin, or oily areas of combination skin, due to the over-activity of the oil-producing glands of the skin. The constant oozing of oil and clogged pores lead to loss of elasticity of the pores, enlarging them. Over time, the pores remain open. Keeping the pores free of clogged oil helps to avoid open pores. This can be done with skin toning, scrubs, and masks.Also Read - Easy And Natural Home Remedies For a Bright Smile Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

Here are some home remedies to get rid of open pores:

Ice Cubes: After cleansing the face, wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and apply them on the areas with open pores for a few seconds at a time. This helps to close the pores.

Lemon Juice: Astringents help to close the pores. Lemon juice has an astringent effect. Mix rose water and lemon juice in equal quantities and apply on the face. Wash off with plain water after 10 minutes. Rosewater is a natural skin tonic and also closes the pores.

Egg Whites: Beat egg white and apply on the face, avoiding the lips. Wash it off when it dries. Egg whites reduce oiliness, cleanse and tighten the skin.

Fuller’s Earth (Multani Mitti): Mix Fuller’s Earth with Rose Water into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it dries. Fuller’s Earth reduces oiliness, tightens and refines the pores, cleanses and clarifies the skin. Rose Water helps to tone and tighten the pores.

Oats: Mix oats with egg white and apply on the areas with open pores. When it dries, moisten it and rub gently on the skin. Wash off with plenty of water. Helps to remove oil, cleanse and tighten the pores.

Yogurt: It helps to restore the normal pH balance of the skin. Mix it with ground almonds. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements, especially on areas with open pores. Wash off with plenty of water. This cleanses the skin of dead cells and keeps the pores free of hardened oil. Brightens the skin and removes tan. Yogurt can also be mixed with gram flour (besan) and a pinch of turmeric into a paste and applied like a mask. Wash it off when it dries.