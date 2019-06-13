Are you worried about pregnancy? Here are some important points you need to keep in mind if you are planning a pregnancy.

Do regular antenatal consultation

It is important to choose a doctor that you can connect with and a hospital that is not only close by but also has all the necessary facilities.

Take prenatal vitamin

“As vitamin and mineral deficiencies are quite common these days, it is advisable to ensure that you get yourself checked before conception. Vitamin D3 deficiency is endemic nowadays and it is a very important micronutrient for fertility. Folic acid intake should be started before pregnancy as it helps brain and spinal cord development of the baby. It is strictly recommended to get a prescription from your doctor for iron and calcium. If taking them makes you feel queasy, try taking them at night or with a light snack,” says Dr Jyoti Bali, Medical Director, Babysoon fertility and IVF Centre. Avoid over-the-counter medications, supplements, or natural remedies. Even common pain killers and antibiotics without consulting a doctor should be avoided.

Wholesome nutrition

Importance of optimal nutrition during pregnancy can never be overemphasized especially during pregnancy. A pregnant woman needs 300 extra calories daily to maintain a healthy pregnancy. Her diet should be a mixture of protein, fruits, vegetables and whole grains with sweet and fat kept to a minimum. Packaged food, all-purpose flour, starchy food, raw fish etc should be avoided during pregnancy.

Hydrate yourself well

Dr Geetika Gangwani says that you need to drink more water during pregnancy. Drinking water can help prevent constipation, haemorrhoids, UTIs, fatigue, headaches, swelling, and other uncomfortable pregnancy symptoms. Aim for 8-10 glasses per day, and if you don’t enjoy the taste, try adding a squeeze of lime or a splash of fruit juice. Avoid caffeinated and carbonated drinks.

Watch the weighing scale

Dr Jyoti says “Packing on too many extra pounds can make it hard for you to lose later. At the same time, not gaining enough weight can put the baby at risk for a low-weight birth, a major cause of developmental problems. The optimal calorie intake would be 300 additional calories daily to maintain a healthy pregnancy.”

Educate yourself

Whether it is your first or second pregnancy, attending a childbirth class will help you feel more prepared for delivery. Not only you will have the chance to learn more about childbirth and infant care, but you can ask specific questions and voice any concerns. You’ll also become more acquainted with the hospital facility and its staff. It is always a good idea to take your partner along for the classes.