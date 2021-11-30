Citing blemish-free, flawless skin by using social media filters or photoshop has become a common sight. To meet social media expectations, many celebs are under pressure to always look ‘radiant and flawless.’ It is a rare sight to spot unfiltered or a raw picture of a celebrity on the internet. If you are struggling with your body image, then take note of these six Bollywood actresses who were not afraid to show off their freckles, wrinkles and stretch marks on Instagram.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Alleges Death Threats Over Post On Farmers' Protest, Files FIR

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor who recently turned 41, posted a picture of herself on Instagram along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Bebo looked gorgeous as ever flaunting her tan, freckles, and wrinkles. Kareena won us over with the no-filter vibe. Also Read - When Rekha Called Kangana Ranaut Her Daughter And Gifted Kanjeevaram Saree- See Pics

Ileana D’Cruz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)



Ileana has always been vocal about how she doesn’t like photoshop and editing her pictures for the gram. In an old interview, Ileana said, “I don’t like to photoshop and filter my images as we have to be true to ourselves and not be a person who we can’t recognise after being filtered.” She recently posted an unfiltered picture of herself flaunting her beach look in a yellow bikini. Also Read - Yami Gautam Shares a Glimpse of Her 1st Birthday After Marriage, Thanks Husband Aditya Dhar

Jacqueline Fernandez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)



The Race actor won the internet with an unfiltered selfie. The actor showed off her unedited underarms, freckles, balm-free natural lips.

Yami Gautam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)



Actor Yami Gautam is known for her flawless skin and in fact, she has been the poster girl for a fairness brand. The actor recently took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share some unedited pictures of herself, flaunting her flaws. She revealed that she has been suffering from an incurable skin condition called Keratosis Pilaris.

Kangana Ranaut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)



Actor Kangana Ranaut has flawless skin, and she never misses a chance to flaunt it. She impressed netizens with an unedited picture of herself celebrating Diwali. She looks lovely!

Vidya Balan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)



Over the years, Vidya has carved a place for herself in Bollywood. She has often talked about body positivity and self-love, and pictures are proof that she believes in embracing natural beauty and doesn’t promote unrealistic beauty standards. Vidya never uses photoshops, touch-ups or filters for her pictures on social media or magazines. You go, Vidya!

In a world where everyone is a victim of unrealistic beauty standards, it is refreshing to see these Bollywood divas encouraging body positivity and skin that has real texture.