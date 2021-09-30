India is a country of festivals and the festival season is just around the corner. Festivals are the times when there is happiness and moments shared together with family and friends. People put their best dresses and what complements that is the best skincare routine.Also Read - Effective and Healthy Skincare Tips for Pre and Post Workout Sessions

Skincare routine prior to the festivals brings the best out of you as a person in terms of confidence and helps to add to a great glow on your skin and the festive atmosphere.

A skincare routine is the most important key step to achieve a healthy-looking glow on the skin. Basics of cleansing, toning, sun protection, and moisturization do wonders to the skin and should not be forgotten.

Dr. Pravin Banodkar, Consultant Dermatologist, Skin Crest Clinic, Saifee Hospital shares an easy skincare routine that you can follow this festive season:

Cleansing

This is the most important step. It should be done twice a day. If the skin is very oily and prone to exposure to dust, it should be washed twice a day without fail. If it is very dry, then washing it once a day is adequate. Avoid excess face wash as it can cause dryness and sensitivity to your skin.

Using a mild sensitive cleanser is perfect which can be alternated with an exfoliative cleanser on other days.

This helps in maintaining a balance in the skin and preserves the natural skin barrier.

There are a number of face washes with anti-oxidants like Glutathione, Vitamin C, and many other skin lightening agents which can be added in a control twice a week or even daily depending on the skin sensitivity. They add the magic of brightness to the skin.

If you have acne-prone skin, then using good exfoliating cleansers that contain alpha hydroxyl acids and beta hydroxy acids can be used in a limited manner to reduce the acne flare and cleanse the oil off the skin surface.

Toner

Alcohol-Free Toners are the best and should be used if you have acne or oil-prone skin. Toners should be avoided if you have a dry skin type.

Sunscreen

With the increase in online exposures to laptops, mobiles there is an increase in the infra-red radiations, and these in addition to the ultraviolet radiation cause skin damage and increase tan and pigmentation on the skin.

The use of a physical block sunscreen or a UV filter sunscreen can work very well in reducing the tan and also adds to the skin health in a positive way. Sunscreens are available with the added ingredients of glutathione and vitamin C and work in addition to reducing the tan or pigment on the skin. This helps to add that added glow during the festive season.

Moisturizer

This is a very important step as the use of makeups during the festive seasons, the use of exfoliating treatments, face washes, chemical peels, and lasers done for the face to lighten up the face tan cause dryness of the skin. They disturb the skin barrier and need to be balanced with the correct moisturizer. Use of Vitamin E-based, ceramide-based moisturizers work very well and add a glow to the skin by keeping the skin soft, plump, and hydrated.

Oral Anti-oxidants:

Vitamin C, Glutathione, Beta Carotene, and Lycopene are only some of the very well-known anti-oxidants available that help in adding a glow to the best skincare routines. They do wonders in giving the support the skin needs to reflect light from the skin.

They reverse the damage done to the skin by sunlight, infra-red radiation, and pollution.

Glutathione is an antioxidant found in human cells. Its work is to neutralize free radicals, boost the immune system, and detoxify the body. It is often presumed as a skin lightening agent in the body, as it converts melanin to a lighter colour. In effect, it deactivates an enzyme called tyrosinase, which helps produce the melanin pigment. It is safe and works well in giving a great uniform tone to the skin in the oral tablet or capsule form. Vitamin C is also a natural anti-oxidant that works very well in brightening up the skin. The above supplements are safe and can be taken for 6 months or beyond.

Dermatology Aesthetic Procedures:

Lasers, Platelet Rich Plasma, Micro-needling, Chemical Peels, Mesotherapy, High intensity focused ultrasound work very well in giving the added boost to the skin glow. They should be done by the Dermatologist in a timely and scientific manner. They work in giving a long-term result on the skin in terms of reduced tan, brightness and adds to the festive mood of your skin. As dermatologists, we understand the skin and select the right treatment for the right type of skin.

In a nutshell, the above line of skincare routines is a great way in giving yourself the best pre-festival gifts. These treatments should be started ideally around the festive corner so as we shift from one festival to another, the skin gets brighter and healthier. Best wishes to all for a great year ahead and happy festivities!