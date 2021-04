New Delhi: Did you know, women are more likely to develop thyroid disorder than men? Thyroid problems are faced by most women and the problem can increase with age. The thyroid hormones are responsible for the energy, metabolism, and normal development of your body. It is well established that your thyroid hormone status correlates with your body weight and energy expenditure. Also Read - Pamper Your Skin With This Quick And Easy-to-Follow Guide

Derangements in this mechanism can result in conditions like hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and thyroiditis where one can experience several health concerns like hair fall/balding, constipation, weight gain/weight loss, irregular menstrual cycles, fatigue, sluggishness etc, says Dr. Sharanya Srinivas Shastry, a dietitian at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala Bangalore. Also Read - LANCET Research Establishes, Coronavirus Is Airborne | Latest Video

Hence, a well-balanced diet consisting of iodine and essential amino acids (protein of good quality in the right amount) with adequate exercise and regular medication makes sure that you have a healthy, tension-free thyroid. The expert shares a list of top foods to take for thyroid issues. Also Read - World Liver Day 2021: Tips For Cleansing And Maintaining Healthy Liver

Saffron: Overnight soaked saffron if consumed on waking up is very good for mood swings in most people who have thyroid issues. It gives relief from abdominal cramps or PMS and is a promising anti-obesity drug as in most cases with thyroid abnormalities, people tend to put on weight. The best way to have it is a homemade Kesari bath with Vegetable Upma in order to get the best amino acids along with good flavour/taste or a glass of saffron milk where you’re getting your calcium and protein too.

(With inputs from IANS)