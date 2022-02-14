Have you ever seen a streetie who didn’t come wagging up to you and beg to be petted, not once but twice, thrice and so on. They may be scruffy looking but they have a golden heart and a sharp mind that’s street smart and knows the entire territory inch by inch. If you are friends with these wonderful and friendly strays, it must hurt to see them shivering in the harsh winter months.Also Read - 5 Healthy Reasons Why You Should Drink Spiced Tea Everyday

Dr. Dilip Sonune, Director, Veterinary Services at Wiggles.in says, "Streeties are fiercely protective of their territory and guard the area from miscreants. They create a racket when they sense danger and will also alert people if they see someone hurt. They are natural protectors when it comes to children and senior citizens. It is very important to have the right approach towards them for everyone to reside in harmony. It is best to get them spayed/neutered and keep a check on the dog population. Harassing them or the ones who take care of them and feed them will not solve matters but ignite fires!"

Fret not. We have a few tips to help the streeties in your area and keep them warm and safe in winters:

Tip 1: Make a temporary shelter for them This makeshift shelter could be a small cabin, an old run-down car or even a shack. If it’s covered from all sides and has a basic, steady roof, this should keep the cold away. Stack this temporary space with old blankets, keep cardboard boxes to add warmth. Keep a bowl of food and fresh water in the space. If they are taking refuge under a car’s hood, make sure that you inform everyone in the vicinity to check beneath their car bonnets before starting the engines.

Tip 2: Feed them food and water

Cook boneless chicken, rice and moong dal together in a pressure cooker with lots of water and add a pinch of turmeric to it. Now crack two eggs into this mixture once you open the pressure cooker lid. Let the eggs get cooked from the heat. Most streeties love the smell of this mixture. The turmeric acts as an antiseptic, and the protein in chicken keeps their bodies warm. You can serve it to them once it’s cooled down slightly and still warm enough to eat. You can also roast a spoon of flaxseeds, grind them and then add this mixture to the food that you feed your streeties. These seeds have anti-inflammatory properties, are great for their digestion and also contain Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids that boost the immune system and provide heat to the body internally. Feed in moderation.

Tip 3: Refractive collars to spot them in the fog/dark

Most streeties run scared when they hear loud sounds or get traumatised while crossing the roads, not just in winters but throughout the year. During winters when the weather gets foggy, it is difficult to spot the animals. Put on refractive collars on your strays that have radium which is visible in the dark and will help avoid accidents. Alternatively, one can attach a small bell to the collar, just so, it is known that an animal is moving here. This can be done only for known strays in the area.

Tip 4: Avoid putting t-shirts or sweaters on their body

There are chances that these clothes might get caught in barbed wires or get wet and cause infections. Indie strays have great immunity and this keeps them free of most diseases despite living off the streets. The clothes may keep them warm for a short time, but may hamper their movement. If it is possible to monitor them, only then is it a good idea.

Tip 5: Build an Emergency Fund with well-wishers & NGOs

If you are a dedicated animal lover, keep an emergency petcare kit handy with you at all times. You can also donate a small amount to the emergency fund in a tie-up with your local NGO or animal shelter, as they can help in case there is an accident or if an Indie gets pregnant during winters, she might need actual medical care in a clinic.

Tip 6: Vet checkups, spaying/neutering

Most streeties are known in the area with their unique names. It is best to get them vaccinated with ARV and spayed/neutered just so they are safe to be brought into homes in case the weather gets chilly. The spread of diseases can be avoided when regular checkups are done for them and this keeps the community healthy too.

Most streeties will huddle around a bonfire and curl up during cold, winter nights. Their eyes will sparkle with pure love when they see you approaching them and they will keep you at the centre of their universe. Yes, that’s the way love goes for them. Knowing that they are safe in their area and watching out for the safety of their human community. If you can bring home a stray or even foster them for a few days till the sun shines bright again and the wintry days pass by, this act will definitely earn you a special place in their hearts.

(Authored article by Dilip Sonune, Director, Veterinary Services, Wiggles.in)