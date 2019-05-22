High levels of air pollution can aggravate symptoms of certain conditions like COPD and asthma. Long-term exposure to air pollution can also result in the development of lung conditions and even lung cancer. Fine Particulate Matter released from fuel combustion easily enters our bloodstream while breathing and adds to the risk of respiratory diseases.

Dr Sujit Paul, MD, Stayhappi pharmacy shares some tips you can follow to minimize the exposure to and to deal with air pollution in your city:

Download predictive outdoor pollution apps: Many sites and apps predict outdoor air quality. Microsoft’s ‘Your Weather’ application provides details about air quality. In 2015, in India, the government launched SAFAR-Air app to get information about the next day’s air forecasting.

Installing indoor air pollution sensors: These detect and monitor the air pollution present in the surrounding area. The focus of the sensor is mainly on 5 components i.e. carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, ozone, particulate matter and sulfur dioxide.

Keep it clean with air purifiers: Air purifiers are essential in several urban cities. It is a good idea to turn off the purifiers sometimes to let the air out of your home. The best time to do so is the days when the pollution is low. You can open the windows for at least 10 minutes in one room at a time. This will help in letting the stale air out and to let the clean air in.

Ensure there’s less indoor pollution: There are many factors that affect the indoor air quality such as cooking or burning incense, dust on old cushions or heavily upholstered furniture.

Mask it up: You need to buy an air purifying respirator instead of cloth masks. Proper respirator masks cover the face and have a filter to restrict contaminated air from entering the mouth or nose.

Work out: To avoid inhaling polluted air, it is advisable to hit the running track either early in the morning or later in the evening when the traffic is less and hence there is less pollution.