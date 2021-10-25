67th National Film Awards: Actor Kangana Ranaut was awarded the Best Actress award for her impeccable performance in two films- Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The actor has received the National Award for the fourth time. Kangana shared several pictures ahead of receiving the award on Monday. The actor dolled up in a red and golden Kanchipuram saree with heavy gold jewellery for the occasion.Also Read - 67th National Film Awards 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Kangana Ranaut Stuns in a Saree, Manoj Bajapyee Wins For Bhonsle

The actor teamed up look with a red bindi and a gajra in her hair. Sharing pictures of her look on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi (2019) Panga(2020) I also co directed Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi Immense gratitude for the teams of these films … 🥇🥇” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Meets UP CM Adityanath, to be Brand Ambassador of Govt’s One District One Product Programme



In another post, she expressed her excitement, “”All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award.” In one closeup shot, she wrote, “This is my fourth National Award.”

The actor has been honoured with three national awards in the past. Kangana has received Best Supporting Actress for Fashion in 2008, Best Actress awards for Queen in 2014 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.