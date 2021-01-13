If you are someone who wants to give weight training a try, then we suggest that you must give it a shot! Weight training brings satisfactory results which can be achieved in a minimum time. Weightlifting has become a common and popular go-to fitness option among women. If you fear that you will resemble a weightlifter if you do too much weight training, then you are mistaken, instead, weight training can give you a lean physique. Also Read - 6 Fitness Apps To Help You Reach Your Fitness Goal In 2021

The best way to go about it is to get a personal trainer so they can guide you and see to it that you maintain a fitness regime that is holistic and well-planned for your body type, capabilities, and lifestyle.

To help you achieve this, Ridhi Sharma, Managing Director-Ultimate Performance, shares the benefits of weight training for women.

1. Weight training benefits women

Most women feel weight training is solely the preserve of men. But this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Training weights not only builds physical strength for women, but also it’s the best way for women to improve their overall health and well-being, lose body fat and manage their body weight better, and improve the shape of their body.

2. It is one of the fastest ways to burn fat

Most women solely focus on cardio as a way to lose body fat. While this is a useful fat loss tool, weight training is a much more time-efficient and effective way of losing body fat. Whereas cardio only burns calories, weight training will burn calories but also build muscle tissue which increases metabolic rate, whilst also improving the shape of your body.

3. It is one of the best ways to drastically improve your body confidence

Training with weights is the best way for any woman to improve her body confidence. When you feel lean and strong, you look good and your clothes fit better, this has a positive impact on the way that you feel in everyday life.

4. It will give you an incredible mental boost

The physical strength that you can build through lifting weights has a massive carry over into your everyday life — and not just in terms of body confidence.

A 2018 study from the University of Limerick in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, showed that strength training showed improvements in depressive symptoms such as low mood, feelings of worthlessness, and loss of interest in activities.

5. Weight training is an effective way to strengthen your bones

As women age, particularly beyond menopause, the risk of degenerative bone diseases, such as osteoporosis, increases. Studies show that weight training is an effective way to help prevent bone loss and reduce the risk of osteoporosis-related fractures, which can have serious health and mobility implications later in life.

6. It is a great way to balance your hormones

Weight training is brilliant for women that struggle with their hormones. Firstly, lifting weights can help improve your body’s insulin response. This can help with circulating cortisol levels (a stress hormone), helps your hormones, and helps make your tissues healthier and your body detoxify better.

Xenoestrogen levels are likely to come down too, and it can bring down systemic inflammation. For anyone with blood sugar management problems, such as pre-diabetes or diabetes, weight training can improve their body’s response to insulin. Many women who suffer from PCOS often suffer from insulin resistance and elevated insulin levels can cause hormonal imbalances. Weight training can improve this and help ameliorate PCOS symptoms, one of which is problems losing weight.

7. It will improve your healthspan

For women, weight training is a cornerstone of a long and healthy life.

Research shows lifting weights reduces the risk of all-cause mortality and makes you healthier, for longer, in life.

(With inputs from IANS)