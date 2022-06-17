Every era has a hero ingredient, a skincare regime that totally takes the instafam on a crazy ride. Ice cubes or ice facials or cryo facials may be one of those skincare trends that are here to stay.Also Read - Rice Water For Skin: Should You Wash Your Face With Chawal Ka Pani? Here's What We Know

What started as a simple "daadi maa ka nuskha" has now taken various shapes and forms so much so that there is a whole branch known as cryotherapy dedicated to ice cubes and ice facials. Dr Geetika Srivastava, Dermatologist and Founder, Influennz- Hair & Skin Clinic shares 7 amazing benefits of using ice cubes on the face.

So here are 7 amazing benefits of ice cubes aka ice facials:

Soothes inflamed skin and sunburns : This is one of the most important uses of an ice cube. Remember your mamma telling you to apply ice on burnt skin or pour cold water if there is a cut that bleeds. It’s the cold soothing nature of ice itself that can calm down the burning sensation associated with skin inflammation or a sunburn. Aloe vera cubes are especially effective in such scenarios.

Reduces puffiness around eyes : The low temperature of ice can help in lymphatic absorption thereby reducing facial puffiness, especially around the eyes. For more effectiveness, use green tea or coffee-based ice cubes. Use it for a few weeks to see a stark difference.

Shrinks of open pores : This is a temporary effect. Applying ice cubes on the skin can cause piloerection that temporarily shrinks open pores owing to cold temperature but once the skin returns back to normal temperature, pores become visible again.

Helps in exfoliation : Cryofacial has become quite popular in the West. It uses liquid nitrogen to attain freezing temperature which can be used as a facial. The temperature achieved is so low that it can exfoliate the entire skin giving a long-lasting glow which is comparable to chemical peels. However, cryo facial is tricky amongst Indians due to hypopigmentation being a frequent side effect in darker skin types.

Treats acne : There is only anecdotal evidence of ice cubes treating acne and breakouts. I am quite apprehensive that a simple ice cube can treat acne. However, ice cubes can definitely reduce the inflammation associated with acne due to their blood-contricting properties.

Allows smooth application of makeup: Apply ice cubes 5 minutes before starting your base makeup. Not only will your makeup appear smooth, but it will also stay longer too.

But here are a few things not to expect from ice cubes

Sculpted face

Improvement in wrinkles

Glow

Reduction in sun damage

Use ice cubes as a supplement to skincare but do not depend on them completely.