The winters are a time for warm food, drink, and clothes. The human body during this season changes metabolism and energy levels. Our food preferences change. There is always an urge to eat more and go on a calorie binge during the winters to warm up and feel more comfortable.

Although your body needs extra protection during these cold months to battle any kind of sickness, the weather should not be a reason for unhealthy eating. There are a variety of winter foods that are not only healthy but tasty as well that can help you stay warm and provide you with nutrients that are necessary for winter.

Parvathy Menon, Consultant Nutritionist at MFine shares a list of winter foods that will help you remain fit and healthy during these chilly months:

Sweet Potatoes

While sweet potatoes contain more starch than regular potatoes, they are full of important nutrients like fibre, vitamin A, and potassium. Sweet potatoes are known to help with boosting immunity, cure constipation, and reduce inflammation.

Turnips

This starchy vegetable is an excellent source of antioxidants which reduces the risk of cancer. It has vitamin K and its leaves contain vitamin A. Eating turnips and its leaves will improve heart health, strengthens your bones, and helps with digestion.

Dates

Dates are rich sources of iron, protein, calcium, and plenty of other vitamins which are essential to maintain good health and immunity. As winters are infamous for a range of illnesses, adding dates to your daily routine will surely help!

Nuts

Almonds and walnuts are the best winter foods that will keep your nervous system healthy during the winters, boosts insulin sensitivity, and promotes a healthy heart due to the high content of vitamin E and omega fats.

Oats

More than being just a comfortable breakfast food, oats contain nutrients that are important for the winter, like zinc which boosts immunity, and soluble fibres which are important for a healthy heart, better digestion and bowel movements. Winters make us more susceptible to constipation due to reduced water intake, so a warm oat-porridge shall help relieve or prevent this!

Broccoli and cauliflower

Cruciferous veggies are important for immunity during winters as they are rich in vitamin C, which is known to boost immunity. They can fight off the cold and keep you active during this season.

The takeaway

Remaining healthy requires a wholesome approach that should include a good diet and exercise. The best way to consume these winter foods is to incorporate them into your daily diet. This way you are ensuring overall good nutrition. You should also focus on getting enough fluids into your body to keep it healthy.

Despite our best efforts if you feel the sniffles building up or feel your throat itching then you should definitely consult with a doctor and get it checked.