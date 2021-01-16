A new match on a dating app means new possibilities and getting started on the right note can make or break it for you. We understand that messaging anxiety is a real thing. You want to be more creative than ‘hey’ (if you thought this was a good line, please think again), but you also don’t want to spend hours agonizing over what to say. To make this simpler for you, we have put together a few thought starters that will help break the ice. Also Read - Pratigya Actor Pooja Gor Announces Breakup With Raj Singh Arora, Writes 'Love And Respect is For Lifetime'

1. Ask about something on her profile.

“Your second picture is so cool. Where was that taken?”

Why it works: You paid attention to her profile and you want to know more about her This always helps!

2. Solicit her opinion.

“I’m having a debate with my roommate about whether vegetable biryani is biryani, can you help settle it?”

Why it works: Literally everyone likes to have their opinion heard (whether it’s requested or not). Based on her answer, you can either bond over your shared values or engage in a fun debate, which can open up a whole new topic of conversation.

3. Give her a compliment without sounding creepy

“Your bio looks interesting, especially the passions that you have listed. I’d like to know more .s.’”

Why it works: Women are likely to receive a compliment about the way they look at some point — giving props to their personality, their likes and dislikes rather than their appearance goes a long way. You’ll set yourself apart and show that you took the time to see what she’s about.

4. Use her bio as a jumping-off point.

“So you have the cutest dog, you travel a lot, and you love pizza. What’s your dog’s name, your favorite travel spot, and the best pizza you’ve ever had?”

Why it works: Just in case we haven’t stressed this enough, it’s extremely important to pay attention to someone’s profile. It shows that you care enough to stop to read amidst your Liking and Noping. Starting off with questions about things you know she likes is pretty foolproof, and it gives you the perfect opportunity to talk about something she’s obviously into.

5. Poke fun at the fact that you don’t know what to say.

“*panics about what message to send you, hopes that you give me a break* So, hey, how about this weather?”

Why it works: It shows off your playful side and that you’re a little self-deprecating. It’s also flattering because it tells her that she made you a little nervous.

6. Ask a “Would You Rather” question.

“Would you rather have Joe Exotic’s haircut from ‘Tiger King’ or Edna Mode’s haircut from ‘The Incredibles?’”

Why it works: Who doesn’t love a classic game of WYR? You’re asking a question while also giving her a scripted answer. If it’s one she’s never heard before, she’ll be impressed by your creativity.

7 Engage in some future talk.

“I see you like to try new restaurants. Where would you suggest for our third date?”

Why it works: Again, it shows that you paid attention to something she shared about herself. It also gives her the opportunity to answer in a number of ways. She can talk about the meal she’d want to eat, ask about what kinds of foods you like, or even inquire as to why you’re so confident that you’d make it to date three.