Winter season is here, and these colder days can give you a tough time. One will have to stay motivated and healthy during winter. This is so because one will have to be cautious and one’s immunity may take a hit during the winter season. It will be essential to beat the winter blues and stay fit and fine. Also Read - Cold Wave Conditions Prevail in Most Parts of North India, IMD Forecasts Further Drop in Temperature

The winter season is pleasing and exciting! But, the change in season can be bothersome and may rob your peace of mind. You will have to take utmost care of yourself as the weather outside will be cold. Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Physician, Wockhardt Hospital shares his thoughts on how to stick to a proper exercise and diet routine, to stay in top shape and get through these chilling months swiftly: Also Read - Good News Wine And Cheese Lovers! Including This Classic Combination Might Have Positive Effect On Your Health

· Get enough vitamin D: Yes, winter is all about cozying up at home but you shouldn’t miss the sunshine vitamin. You must just go out in the morning and try to soak up in the sun for at least 20 minutes. This will help you to keep your bones and muscles healthy. Moreover, that daily dose of vitamin D will allow you to perk-up your mood, and stay active during those chilly days. Also Read - As Cold Wave Strikes Delhi, Northwest India to Witness Dip in Temperature Over Next 4 Days

· Layer it Up! This is one of the most vital things that you MUST keep in mind. Try wearing woolen clothes when you venture out of the house. See to it that you wear full-sleeved clothes.

. Stay physically fit: You will have to exercise at least for 150 minutes every week. One can opt for yoga and aerobics at home. You can also dance at home by playing music at home. Exercising regularly can boost your immune system. you will also be able to keep allergies and infections at bay and control blood pressure.

· Manage those skin woes: Winter can be harsh on your skin. Your skin can become dry and itchy during those chilly days. To top it all, the problem of chapped lips can also snatch away the peace of your mind. Thus, it will be essential to drink a lot of water and moisturize your skin from time to time. You will have to maintain good hygiene and wash your hands regularly.

· Follow a well-balanced diet: You will have to eat foods jam-packed with vitamin C as it will allow you to boost immunity. Try to include oranges in the diet. See to it that you eat fresh fruits and vegetables with all the essential nutrients. Opt for walnuts, foods with omega-3 fatty acids, and even green leafy vegetables. Foods with omega-3 also contain antioxidants and even help enhance immunity. Ditch those pizzas, pasta, and even pastries.

. Sleep well: In order to build strong immunity, one will have to get a good night’s sleep. Minimum 8 hours of sleep can help you manage your stress and even burn those calories.

· Schedule check-ups and follow-ups: Health issues like asthma, cold, flu, painful joints, cough, and even sore throat are persistent during winter. Thus, you will have to stay in touch with your doctor and get to know about your health condition. Do not ignore your health at all.