7 Best winter street foods in Delhi you must try

When winter wraps Delhi in its foggy charm, the real magic begins in its galiyan. The street food market place of the capital gets friendlier, more enriched and much more delicious. Whether it is hot bites or sensual desserts, Dilliwalas know how to thaw the cold in style. If you are wandering in Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, or CR Park this season, here are the seven winter street food favourites on Dilli ki galiyan you cannot afford to pass by.

Ram Ladoo With Mooli

Unlike regular ladoos, Delhi’s iconic ram ladoos are savoury and deep-fried. They are prepared using moong dal and chana dal and are served with grated radish, green chutney and spicy tang. They are spicy, hot and crunchy, the perfect thing to have when it is cold.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Winters and aloo tikki are the heavenly pair in street food. Potato patties are crisp and are sunk in curd, tamarind and mint chutneys and served with chaat masala. Every bite is cosy, as the tikki is served in cold air.

Stuffed Parathas From Gali Corners

From aloo to gobhi, paneer to mooli, Delhi’s winter parathas are legendary. Accompanied by butter, homemade white butter, pickle and curd, these hot and stuffed indulgences are filling, flavourful and required in winter.

Momos With Spicy Chutney

The streets are overrun by steaming momos during winter in Delhi. It could be veg, chicken or tandoori momos, but nothing beats the spicy red chutney that makes you warm and makes you want more. They are light, hot and ideal as on-the-go snacks.

Chole Kulche

Spicy and tangy chole and soft kulche are a nice winter snack. This North Indian special is tasty and served with onions and green chillies and is wholesome enough to keep you full as you visit the city.

Daulat Ki Chaat

A delicacy that is eaten only during winter, Daulat ki chaat is light, airy and melts in the mouth. It is prepared with milk foam, saffron and dry fruits and is sold early in the morning at Old Delhi and it is like eating the clouds on a cold morning.

Gajar Ka Halwa

Gajar ka halwa screams Delhi winters. The warm dessert cooked slowly in milk, ghee and nuts is sold on the street corners as well as in sweet shops. It is creamy and gratifying and the last thing to do after a food walk.

