Skincare is all about the regime and taking care of the skin all the moment. Even a little mistake can ruin everything, good skincare and healthy lifestyle options can help slow natural aging and control various skin problems. There could be numerous elements that could lead to the worsening of the skin problem. You need to cut out some of the factors from the skincare routine to maintain healthy skin.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 7 Ayurvedic Ways to Maintain Good Skin Health

When it comes to our skincare habits, we have the best intentions to maintain the skin and keep it youthful as long as possible. Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga shares seven skincare mistakes damaging the skin. Also Read - Cucumber For Skin: 6 Benefits of Cucumber For Soothing And Hydrating Skin

Not Moisturizing During a Breakout

It’s tempting to try to deny the face of moisture when it is oily or broken out. Choose a light, non-oily moisturizer and keep up the routine rather. It aids to protect the skin, keeping the moisture barrier unharmed, and nurturing while managing the blemishes. Also Read - 5 Winter Superfoods For Glowing, Healthy And Nourished Skin

Skipping the Toner

Many times, we skip toner because we think toners are too drying or not essential with their other skincare products. This is one of the most common skincare mistakes. If you aren’t using a toner daily after cleansing, you are ignoring the chance to ensure your skin is correctly moisturized and for your other skincare products to work more effectively.

Allowing The Skin Dry After Cleansing

Since moist skin is more absorbent than dry skin, it’s essential to plan the skincare habit for maximum effectiveness. As soon as you cleanse your face, it starts to dry out. Apply toner to damp skin proper way to avoid that dry and normal feeling. Once you’ve useful toner, put on serum and moisturizer quickly. There is no time to waste in your skincare practice; it’s necessary to apply moisturizer while skin is still moist to lock in hydration.

Skipping Sunscreen

More than a genuine error, this is mainly happened due to negligence. Ideally, we should apply sunscreen every single day, even in winter, and reapply often. Even when you’re inside, UVA rays can still pierce the skin behind glass. It doesn’t matter how nicely we take care of our skin with other skincare products, if we don’t utilize SPF then all the hard work and improvement that is achieved can get reversed. In severe weather conditions, don’t depend solely on SPF for protection. Make sure to wear protective clothing as well, caps and sunglasses.

Stop Cleaning Your Face with Soap

Whatever the reason, washing the face with body soap is probably doing more harm than good. When you use bar soap, it instantly dehydrates the skin, leaving with that tight and dry surface. Depriving the skin of its moisture makes dead skin cell buildup. Bar soap is held jointly with binders unlike liquid facial cleansers, which have a high pH balance. The binders make bar soap overly drying and stop the positive results of exfoliants.

Using the wrong method of skincare

These skin care mistakes that people might not realize. If you use several other skincare products, you need to be careful to apply them correctly. Otherwise, you could be wasting expensive products. Layering them wrongly can make them inadequate or less effective. Always apply lighter products before denser, heavier ones. This indicates after cleansing, first apply toner, any serums, eye cream, and then moisturizer. In the daylight, complete with sunscreen. This order assists the layer in the lightest products to the densest so they can each have the maximum impact. Use a product that is suits the skin’s take the time to find out the exact skin type, and use products specifically formulated for your particular skin’s needs.

Excessive exfoliation

Exfoliation clears dead skin cells that produce up to overtime. New skin cells renew when dull uneven skin is removed. Be sure to keep your exfoliation practice to a minimum of 2-3 times per week.