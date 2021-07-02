If you are a dog lover, then you will know how difficult it is NO to them. Those big innocent eyes staring right at you asking for one bite of that chocolate cupcake. But did you know that foods which are good for humans can be dangerous for dogs? Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Ease Arthritis And Manage Its Symptoms

Some foods are downright bad for your dogs and can cause health problems. Here, we have listed 7 food items that you should avoid feeding your pets immediately. Also Read - Why Muesli is Good For Weight Loss During Summer?

Chocolates: Chocolates top the list of bad food for dogs. As per reports, chocolate has Theobromine, which is not bad for humans but can be dangerous for pets. It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, and it can also lead to abnormal heart rhythms, seizures, tremors, or death.

Chocolates top the list of bad food for dogs. As per reports, chocolate has Theobromine, which is not bad for humans but can be dangerous for pets. It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, and it can also lead to abnormal heart rhythms, seizures, tremors, or death. Bacon or Fatty meat: Feeding dogs bacon, ham or meat can cause pancreatitis, according to Dog Time. You should switch to healthier choices for your dog.

Feeding dogs bacon, ham or meat can cause pancreatitis, according to Dog Time. You should switch to healthier choices for your dog. Salt : Salty food items are dangerous for your pet. It can cause sodium ion poisoning, dehydration or and excessive urination. If you have been feeding your dog too much salt then it can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, high body temperature, and seizures.

: Salty food items are dangerous for your pet. It can cause sodium ion poisoning, dehydration or and excessive urination. If you have been feeding your dog too much salt then it can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, high body temperature, and seizures. Garlic and Onion : These pungent ingredients are not good for your dogs. According to Dog Time, destroy a dog’s red blood cells, leading to anemia, if consumed in high quantities. Watch out for these symptoms including weakness, vomiting, breathlessness.

: These pungent ingredients are not good for your dogs. According to Dog Time, destroy a dog’s red blood cells, leading to anemia, if consumed in high quantities. Watch out for these symptoms including weakness, vomiting, breathlessness. Milk, Cheese And Dairy Products: Stop giving your dogs milk or any dairy products. Dogs lack the enzymes to break down milk sugar, some dogs can also be lactose intolerant. It can lead to pancreatitis.

Stop giving your dogs milk or any dairy products. Dogs lack the enzymes to break down milk sugar, some dogs can also be lactose intolerant. It can lead to pancreatitis. Raw meat, fish, and eggs: A lot of people feed their dogs’ raw meat and eggs, you must practice steaming it before you toss it into your dog’s bowl. Raw meat can cause bacterial or parasitic infections.

A lot of people feed their dogs’ raw meat and eggs, you must practice steaming it before you toss it into your dog’s bowl. Raw meat can cause bacterial or parasitic infections. Baked good, peanut butter, candies: No, don’t give your dog Candy, gum, toothpaste, baked goods, and some diet foods as they are loaded with xylitol. Xylitol will cause your dog’s blood sugar to drop and can also cause liver failure, according to Pets Webmd. Early symptoms can include vomiting, lethargy, and coordination problems.

What are the other food items that we are missing out on? Let us know in the comments below. Also Read - Top 5 Health Benefits of Coriander Leaves: This Basic Ingredient Can Regulate Your Blood Sugar Levels, Boost Immunity