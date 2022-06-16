While most of us love the monsoon, we might not particularly like what it does to our skin. One of the biggest drawbacks of the increased humidity during the rainy season is the increased activity of the sebaceous glands in your skin. This means higher sebum production than usual and since your face tends to have the highest concentration of these glands, this means oilier-looking skin than usual.Also Read - Is Vitamin E Good For Your Hair And Skin? Expert Explains

So what can you do to keep your face and skin from looking and feeling oily during the monsoon? Deepti Alapati, Co-founder, of Pulp shares 7 easy tips for you to follow to help you sail through the weather.

Cleanse the right way: The instinct with increased oiliness is to increase the frequency with which you wash your face. But this can do more harm than good. You don’t want to increase the number of times you wash your face but instead focus on getting a cleanser that counters sebum production or at least minimizes it. Consider washing your face not more than twice a day with a cleanser with active ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil, neem, etc to help with this. For the rest of the day, you can use face mists to refresh your face and blot away the oiliness.

You also want to avoid harsh chemicals such as sulfates and soap because these will strip your skin of natural oils completely and send your sebum glands into overdrive, making them produce even more oil.

Go easy on the exfoliation: Exfoliation like cleansing, if overdone, can lead to more oil production in the skin. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t exfoliate at all. Ideally, you want to focus on doing this once or twice a week to slough off the dead skin cells and allow your skin to breathe and absorb active ingredients from other products more readily.

Get the right moisturizer: The change in season means you need to change your moisturizer to cater to the increased humidity. Look for products that hydrate your skin but also don’t increase oil production. Lightweight moisturizers and gels are best for this season. You want to avoid emollient bases and products that attract a lot of moisture. Again moisturizers with salicylic acid, tea tree oil, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid work best.

Don’t forget the SPF but make sure it’s lightweight: Even if the sun is not visible, that doesn’t mean your skin is protected from UV rays even in the monsoon. This is why you want to stick to applying your sunscreen after your moisturizer but you want to go for one that comes in a gel base and is easily absorbed by the skin. Items that are matt finish can be a bonus in preventing your face from getting oily for a little while longer. You also want to ensure you use mineral sunscreens instead of the typical chemical-based ones. These are long-lasting and natural hence not toxic on the skin.

Dial down your beauty routine: The more products you use on your face, the more your skin gets worked up and the more oily it tends to become. Stick to the minimal number of products that you can and use ones that have fewer ingredients. Additionally, you also want to keep your makeup to a minimum. Avoid caking your face with too much foundation and concealer. Opt instead for lighter BB and CC creams and make sure they’re waterproof so that you can avoid reapplication.

Stay hydrated: With the rise in heat and humidity during the monsoon, you tend to lose water throughout the day. And this shows on your skin because if it is dehydrated, it will produce more oil to combat the dehydration. Keeping yourself hydrated is one of the easiest ways to combat oiliness. Make sure you’re drinking enough water at least 2-3 litres per day, and more if you’re sweating, and eat moisture-rich foods such as foods and greens.

Blot away the oil: Despite all the measures, there will still be a time when you have that shiny nose or forehead. Instead of panicking and going in overdrive trying out different products, simply use blotting paper to blot away excess oil and maybe use some translucent powder to keep the shine away if you’re outdoors.

During the monsoon, it is best to keep your skincare light and easy and keep your body and skin moisturized. These should take care of oiliness on their own, but if the problem persists, consult a dermatologist to get down to the root of the cause.