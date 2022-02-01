The ancient science of Ayurveda contains a wealth of knowledge on maintaining a healthy life and body. In Ayurveda, regulation of diet is crucial, since it considers the state of the human body to be the product of food. Ayurveda illustrates how an individual can recuperate by establishing the connection between elements of life, food, and the human body.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Beauty Oil for Luminous And Younger-Looking Skin

Traditional Indian foods have been prepared for many years and preparation varies across the country. Traditional wisdom about the processing of food, its preservation techniques, and its therapeutic effects has been established for many generations in India. Traditional ingredients used in its varied cuisines and easily found in all Indian kitchens are also recognized as functional foods because of the presence of components such as body-healing chemicals, antioxidants, probiotics, etc. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 5 Spices That Can Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos Instantly

Some everyday kitchen ingredients that are beneficial for one’s health include:

Ginger : This is one of the most well-known condiments that every Indian kitchen almost always has and is a big part of Ayurvedic treatments. It eliminates toxins and also increases the secretion of digestive enzymes in the stomach, aiding digestion. Apart from adding ginger to meals, one way to incorporate ginger into everyday life is to have a few slices of raw ginger soaked in lime juice and salt before having meals. Further Ginger when added to tea is an all-natural remedy for a nasty cold or sinus infection.

: This is one of the most well-known condiments that every Indian kitchen almost always has and is a big part of Ayurvedic treatments. It eliminates toxins and also increases the secretion of digestive enzymes in the stomach, aiding digestion. Apart from adding ginger to meals, one way to incorporate ginger into everyday life is to have a few slices of raw ginger soaked in lime juice and salt before having meals. Further Ginger when added to tea is an all-natural remedy for a nasty cold or sinus infection. Cinnamon : Cinnamon is known to have antiviral properties. This helps fight against the virus causing the common cold. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that provide relief from a sore throat.

: Cinnamon is known to have antiviral properties. This helps fight against the virus causing the common cold. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that provide relief from a sore throat. Cumin : Cumin is a digestive condiment due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It also dispels gas and can act as a laxative. It also stokes the digestive fire or agni.

: Cumin is a digestive condiment due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It also dispels gas and can act as a laxative. It also stokes the digestive fire or agni. Coriander : This condiment has cooling properties and is excellent for those suffering from acid reflux due to excessive heat in the stomach. It also treats bloating, flatulence and further, increases appetite and kills stomach worms.

: This condiment has cooling properties and is excellent for those suffering from acid reflux due to excessive heat in the stomach. It also treats bloating, flatulence and further, increases appetite and kills stomach worms. Asafoetida : Heeng has a strong smell, but is an incredibly useful spice to improve digestion. Its soothing properties strengthen the digestive system and help reduce bloating, flatulence, abdominal pain, spasms, and belching.

: Heeng has a strong smell, but is an incredibly useful spice to improve digestion. Its soothing properties strengthen the digestive system and help reduce bloating, flatulence, abdominal pain, spasms, and belching. Turmeric : This golden dye (also known as haldi) is a very important component of Indian dishes and features heavily in Ayurvedic remedies. While turmeric is not cooling, it is bitter and astringent, which is good for the Pitta dosha. Due to its naturally heating quality, it improves agni, boosts the immune system and also detoxifies the liver. It is also recommended for joint pains and also helps loosen joint movement.

: This golden dye (also known as haldi) is a very important component of Indian dishes and features heavily in Ayurvedic remedies. While turmeric is not cooling, it is bitter and astringent, which is good for the Pitta dosha. Due to its naturally heating quality, it improves agni, boosts the immune system and also detoxifies the liver. It is also recommended for joint pains and also helps loosen joint movement. Cardamom: Elaichi features heavily in all Indian dishes — savoury as well as sweet — and is even used as a mouth freshener. One can add a few crushed aromatic cardamom seeds to the tea to enhance its taste. According to Ayurveda it supports digestion, balances kapha, and reduces vata.

(Inputs by Dr. Partap Chauhan, an Ayurvedachanrya and Director of Jiva Ayurveda) Also Read - Eat These 5 Foods to Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter