We know that every parent wants the best for their child and when it comes to newborn baby products, mothers get into a panicky mode as they can’t decide which brand to trust for their kids. For all moms-to-be and new mommies, here we have got our hands on something really interesting. We tried using Mother Sparsh’s essential kit for all new moms and new babies. The brand is taking Ayurveda beyond the baby care segment to deliver organic and natural skin, hair, and health care products. Also Read - Amazon to sell its own food, baby products soon

Starting with the packaging, we were impressed with the essential products’ cover as they gave all the 7 products in a big denim handy bag that can be of a multiple-use. Mother Sparsh kit can be carried while traveling with the baby.

What should a baby kit must-have?

Usually, mothers jot down things to keep inside a baby’s bag and most of the items include a packet of baby wipes, baby oil, extra clothes for babies, and baby soap. But do you also know how important it is to keep a baby detergent for newborns? Yes, Mama Sparsh’s essential kit consists of 7 important things such as:

99% Pure Water Unscented Baby Wipes: The biodegradable wipe is produced using plant texture, no polyester utilized. It contains aloe vera concentrates and Vitamin E which supports the sensitive skin of your child. Due to its thickness, actually, fewer wipes are used while cleaning at a time in comparison to the other brands. Tummy Roll-On With Hing & Saunf Oil For Babies: It relieves discomfort stomach and is an ayurvedic solution for babies suffering from colic, indigestion and constipation. It helps in relieving gas pain and is convenient to carry while traveling in bags, purses, pockets, etc. Plant-Powered Laundry Detergent For Babies: The detergent includes plant products like aloe vera and neem extracts with bio enzymes and eucalyptus oil. No phosphate, bleach, SLES, foam boosters optical brighteners have been used. It keeps the kid’s clothes soft and fresh. To be honest, we loved the fragrance of this detergent. After Bite Turmeric Balm: Ayurvedic home remedy for insect bites soothes any redness after an insect bite. It’s for your baby and is 100 % ayurvedic, anti-septic & anti-inflammatory. It’s helpful in soothing mosquito bites, black flies infections and other minor skin irritation. Plant-Powered Baby Soap: This natural baby soap gently cleanses without causing any dryness after giving a bath. A newborn baby can use this. Stretch Mark Massage Oil: It is a perfect mix of natural oils to reduce stretch marks, give elasticity, and hydrate skin as the mother’s tummy grows. It can be used on problem areas such as the abdomen, thighs, buttocks and other body parts. Dashmool Hair Lep: The remedial ingredients of dashmool hair lep help in treating fragile & brittle hair. It acts as a hair vitalizer to infuse hair with essential vitamins & add a luminescent sheen to them. The application is easy and feels therapeutic. After wash, hair looks smooth and soft. It deeply nourishes the scalp.

There is one thing we liked the most that the kit not only has things for babies but also for the new moms. The post-pregnancy hair fall and stretch mark woes are also taken care of.