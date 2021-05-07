New Delhi: Select cosmetics according to skin type. Seasonal changes also influence our choice of cosmetic products. In summer, for instance, skin tonics and fresheners are more useful. You can get yourself a rose or lavender skin tonic and keep it in the refrigerator. Apply it several times a day, using cotton wool pads. For oily skin, look for an astringent-toner, or astringent lotion. Also Read - Skincare: 5 Homemade Remedies To Fight The Summer Heatwave

Whatever the type or texture of your skin, it requires thorough cleansing. Soap and water are probably the most common cleansing ingredients, but soap cleanses the skin superficially and does not remove every trace of grime, oil and other deposits. During summer and for oily skin, a face wash is more suitable. Look for a soap-free face wash, containing ingredients like neem, tulsi, lemon peel, aloe vera, etc. For combination skin, choose a light cleansing milk or lotion, containing ingredients like lemon and sandalwood. This would help to reduce oil and also protect the skin from heat rash and related problems. Also Read - Applying Skincare Products in The Right Order Can Make Difference to Your Skin

A deep cleansing treatment with scrubs benefits the skin during summer, especially if the skin is normal to oily. It helps to remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin cleaner and brighter. Also Read - Benefits of Rose Water For Flawless And Glowing Skin By Shahnaz Husain

Another important cosmetic is a sunscreen. Buy a broad-spectrum sunscreen, so that it provides protection from both UV-A and UV-B rays of the sun. A sunscreen with SPF 20 to 25 is adequate for most skins. If the skin is more sensitive to the sun, buy higher SPF of 30 or 40. For oily skin, use a sunscreen gel.

Serums have become popular. A serum is in the form of a liquid and is different from a moisturising lotion. A serum is designed for many functions, like age control, removal of pigmented patches or spots, brightening the skin, improving skin texture, protection, etc. In fact, a serum may be more suitable in summer. Only a few drops need to be smoothed over the skin.

As far as make-up items a concerned, look for powder and water-based make-up, like water based foundation, powder blush-on and eye shadows. Waterproof eyeliners and mascara are also available. A compact powder helps to touch-up make-up and also reduces the oily look.

Check the shelf life of cosmetics. Also, avoid using them if the oil separates or it smells different, as stability of the product may be affected.