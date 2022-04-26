Trying to lose weight? Well, there are a few golden rules to losing fat. By following these rules you can achieve your weight loss goal in no time. According to consulting nutritionist and dietician Asma Alam, ‘you are what you eat.’ She says eating right can help you stay away from illness. The nutritionist shares 7 rules you must follow for healthy weight loss.Also Read - 6 Side Effects of Ajwain Seeds You Must Read

Regular exercise

The importance of regular exercise in weight maintenance cannot be overstated. It may assist you in burning off some additional calories and increasing your metabolism, both of which are necessary for achieving energy balance. It’s crucial to remember that exercise is most effective for weight loss when accompanied by other lifestyle modifications, such as eating a nutritious diet. Also Read - 6 Foods That are Slowing Down Your Metabolism

Diet

Fibre-rich foods can help you feel fuller for longer, which is ideal for weight loss. Fruit and vegetables, oats, whole grain bread, brown rice, and pasta, as well as beans, peas, and lentils, are all high in fibre. Fibre-rich foods include fruits and vegetables, oats, whole grain bread, brown rice, and pasta, as well as beans, peas, and lentils. Fruit and vegetables are low in calories, fat, and fibre, which are all important factors in weight loss. They also include a lot of micronutrients. Also Read - Lauki Health Benefits: Weight Loss to Constipation, 5 Reasons to Add Bottle Gourd in Your Diet

Avoid excluding any foods from your weight-loss strategy, particularly those you enjoy. Prohibiting foods will simply increase your desire for them. There’s no reason you can’t indulge in a treat now and then as long as you stick to your daily calorie limit.

Hydration

Water is necessary for energy, weight management, and overall health. When you work out and are physically engaged during the day, hydration becomes even more crucial. Water drinking has been shown to have minor weight-loss effects in a few trials. However, these findings should not be interpreted in isolation.

At the time, the water’s only known and verified effect on weight loss is keeping our bodies hydrated for optimal organ and system functioning. As a result, while drinking more water will not help you lose weight, drinking less water will. Always have a bottle of water on hand, and sip a small amount after every few minutes of exertion.

Alcohol consumption

You aren’t only eating calories when you drink alcohol. It’s not as simple as watching carbs and drinking only 3-4 beers each day. The way your body metabolizes food is affected by alcohol consumption since it processes alcohol first and subsequently the food. This essentially implies that the food is not processed quickly and correctly, and as a result of the incorrect metabolism, it is turned into fat and stored.

Limiting alcohol consumption to one drink per day or one day per week is a healthier way to lose weight without completely abstaining from alcohol. When consumed in moderation, wine, whisky, and brandy have a variety of health benefits. Unfortunately, drinking three to four drinks each day will not result in healthy weight loss.

Unfortunately, drinking 3-4 drinks a day will make healthy weight loss much more difficult in the long run, and you will find that no matter how much you exercise or diet, your weight will eventually refuse to move.

Opt for healthy versions of your favourite recipes

Your meal preferences are taken into account in a healthy diet. You should never be denied access to your favourite cuisine. As a result, discover the realm of healthy cooking to be able to eat what you want without jeopardizing your weight-loss goals. Experiment with healthy ingredients, versions, and cooking techniques. Learn how to make meal and ingredient substitutions like a pro. Lean meat, for example, is an excellent substitute for red meat. Know which foods are acceptable for occasional indulgences and which foods are appropriate for daily usage. When you make nutritious meals as a family, you support each other’s weight-loss efforts and have a better chance of sticking to your weight-loss goals.

Eat out wisely

For the anti-social types among us, eating out is never a hindrance to a healthy weight loss. The story on the other side of the social spectrum, however, is quite different. If eating out is a regular occurrence for you, you’ll need to become savvier about what you order at restaurants. Once a week, treat yourself to a restaurant meal but make sure you know what to order and how much to order. This relates to the variety of possibilities available in your diet. Avoid high-calorie beverages, rich sweets, and unhealthy food preparations.

Train your palate to appreciate foods that are steamed, grilled, curried (without frying), or broth-based. The sooner you can manage your desire to eat (frequently) fatty, deep-fried, and rich foods, the sooner you’ll be able to lose weight.

Adequate rest

For a healthy weight loss, sleep and rest are vital. Sleep not only keeps your body’s hormonal and digestive systems in check, but it also offers you the energy to get up and go every morning. You won’t rely on sitting and lying down as much if you get enough sleep, which translates to more physical activity in daily tasks.