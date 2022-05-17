Sattu is flour made from a mixture of ground cereals and pulses. This flour is used to produce sharbat, a drink recognized for its cooling qualities. It offers several health benefits, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach. It relieves stomach discomfort and eliminates the body’s harmful toxins. Sattu has cooling properties that cool the body and provide comfort from the scorching heat of summer. It’s said to be the ideal drink for beating the heat, and comes in a variety of flavors. Sattu’s health benefits are inextricably linked to essential minerals, vitamins and fibers required for body sustainability. Continue reading to know about the numerous health benefits of drinking sattu in the summers. Also Read - Is Pickle Good or Bad? Benefits, Side Effects of Achaar You Must Check

7 amazing health benefits of drinking sattu in summers:

Provides instant energy

Sattu is a simple drink that has a significant amount of minerals and energy. Furthermore, the body can easily digest it. Regularly consuming sattu will help to preserve physical and mental wellness.

Aids in Weight Loss

Sattu helps to reduce bloating when consumed on an empty stomach. Furthermore, it boosts your body's metabolism and aids in properly burning those extra calories.

Maintains Healthy skin

Regularly consuming sattu will nourish the skin and maintain its water balance. This beverage is beneficial in preventing skin cell wear and tear.

Increases Appetite

Sattu, contains potassium and magnesium, which enhances appetite when consumed on an empty stomach. The body gets adequate essential nutrients and minerals by drinking sattu before breakfast.

Prevents Diabetics and High blood pressure

Sattu’s health benefits include the prevention of diabetes and high blood pressure. Sattu is a sugarcane juice-like drink with a low glycemic index. As a result, the natural sugar will be released gradually.

Improves Digestion

Sattu promotes digestion tract function as it contains salt, iron, and fiber which improves all stomach-related problems and keeps it clean. On an empty stomach, drink a glass of sattu and see the beneficial results.

Herbal Remedy for Women

Sattu is a nutrient-dense drink that helps women, during pregnancy and menstruation, to regain lost nutrients and provides the energy to stay healthy. Sattu, is the best energy drink to have in summers and it can be consumed in numerous ways.