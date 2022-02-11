One of the fundamental things that are advised is that it is better and safer to aim for healthier skin rather than fairer skin. One should focus on actively helping patients accept their skin and help them set realistic expectations regarding their health and beauty goals.Also Read - Get Date Ready With These Skin Care Tips To Look Your Best On Valentine’s Day

Through this article words like ‘skin toning’ or ‘skin lightening’ will be used interchangeably. Dr. Sejal Saheta, Dermatologist and Veneoroligist – InUrSkn, urges the reader to understand that these terms reference procedures and results which are mainly aimed at rejuvenating the skin by taking care of blemishes in the skin caused by aging and environmental factors. The procedures mentioned are in no way intended to change the colour of your skin and as a matter of fact if anyone or any procedure promises such a change, please understand that these procedures may either be placebos or may come with serious risks and no medical practitioner should undertake such a procedure. Also Read - 4 Tips to Treat Skin Burns After Using Certain Cosmetic Products

Before you think of skin lightening know this

The marketplace is unfortunately full of over-the-counter creams and lotions that promise a fairer, whiter skin. Please never, ever try these. A lot of these creams may carry steroids and/or bleaching ingredients which can cause severe skin disorders if used over the long term.

Always speak to a qualified dermatologist before starting absolutely any medications of creams or lotions for your skin.

How does skin get its colour and how does the treatments work?

Skin gets its colour and shade from the presence of a pigment called melanin. The presence of melanin and its concentration in the skin is determined primarily by your genes and then based on the environment to which your skin is exposed. Higher the exposure to sunlight, higher is the presence of melanin and consequently darker the skin tone. As a matter of fact, darker the skin the better protection your skin gets from diseases like skin cancer. All skin toning procedures work by affecting the excess pigmentation (colouring) in the skin. All oral medications, topical applications or non-invasive procedures work towards controlling the pigmentation in the skin by affecting the concentration of melanin.

We have tried capturing some common doubts in form of the myths that surround the topic below:

Myth 1: My friend has recommended this current trending vitamin C serum with X Y and Z ingredients for whitening my skin.

Fact: It is highly recommended that before starting any form of medications or topical applications for your skin, speak to a skin specialist you trust. A qualified dermatologist will examine your skin and help you create a proper holistic skincare routine with the help of medications and creams which are FDA approved and proven to bring the results you may desire. Often over counter creams tend to mislead patients and promise a whole lot more than they can actually deliver and in the worst cases even cause substantial adverse reactions.

Myth 2: Skin doctors over complicate things and recommend procedures that people do not need. All you need is ‘this amazing over the counter cream.’

Fact: Doctors only recommend procedures that are in line with the patient’s expectations and we are all sworn to first ‘do no harm’. A procedure that any skin doctor recommends is based on scientific and empirical evidence. Also understand that there is no cure-all topical application or oral medication that has been invented thus far for a healthier skin. Skin rejuvenation or achieving healthier skin is a journey and requires multiple forms of interventions from simple topical applications to more complex forms of treatments like lasers and peels over a long period of time.

Myth 3: Skin toning is the same as skin bleaching or skin whitening.

Fact: This is one of the most common misconceptions. Medically approved skin lightening or skin toning procedures and creams on the other hand work towards gentle reduction of melanin and are better at targeting melanin cells alone and do not cause any collateral damage to the other areas of skin.

Myth 4: Natural and organic topical applications are better and safer.

Fact: It is in fact quite the contrary. Any skin rejuvenation topical application that targets pigmentation needs to have an active ingredient. In the case of these so called organic or natural substances the form and concentration of such active ingredients is not controlled. In fact these can cause adverse reactions because of not being formally tried or tested for safety and efficacy.

Myth 5: My mom, grand-mom, aunt etc. recommend using home remedies like turmeric, lemon, sandalwood etc.

Fact: This is not encouraged for a simple reason that we do not know if

They will cause a reaction? Will they work towards what your target is?

If you absolutely must try these out, please do so on a small non exposed area of the skin first for a substantial period of time and a few times, before even thinking of using these on a sensitive area like face.

Myth 6: I can get skin damage and burns from lasers and any other skin rejuvenation procedure.

Fact: All skin rejuvenation techniques and medications used by dermatologists have undergone formal testing around the world and have been found to be very safe. However, if you are unsure, you should ask for a simple patch test for any procedure or medication and then proceed further. Lastly remember, you will be under the care of a trained and qualified skin specialist who will ensure your safety.

Myth 7: Skin Rejuvenation can happen overnight.

Fact: Skin toning is an additive process that uses multiple techniques with multiple sessions over a period of time. Also, skin like any other part of your body needs constant care. One must understand that skin rejuvenation is a journey and one must have the patience for it.

Lastly remember it is the health of your skin that should matter and not the colour.