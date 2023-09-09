Home

7 Simple Ways to Improve Nutrition Absorption in Your Body

Right combination of foods, how we eat our meal and what we eat - everything determines the nutrient content in our body. Here are few easy ways to simply increase nutrition absorption in your body.

‘Having a nutritious diet is important!’This is a common phrase that we all have heard and have conversations around, But how well do we really understand it? A nutrient-rich diet is essential, this is common knowledge but how many of us have thought – how do we exactly ensure it? What should we do to ensure proper nutrient absorption from our diet? the basorption of nutrients takes place in the intestine. All the carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, fibers we eat are broken down here.

However, our lifestyle impacts nutrition absorption. How we eat and what we eat determines the process that further is important to give us the energy we need for the day.

7 WAYS TO ABSORB NUTRIENTS EFFICIENTLY

Chew your food properly: Chewing food is important for better digestion. The morsels when broken into small pieces allow digestive enzymes to absorb them effectively. Include Fiber-Rich Food: Dietary fibre is important for good digestion and gut health. It helps to promote bowel movements and can reduce malabsorption. Hydration -The Golden Rule: It is important to increase water intake and keep the body hydrated. It helps to carry the nutrients to all parts of the body and helps in better absorption. Take probiotics: Probiotics are gut-friendly foods that help with good gut bacteria. It further helps to break down food for digestion and ensures proper nutrient absorption. Soak, sprout, or ferment certain foods: Soaking, sprouting, or fermenting certain foods can help break down anti-nutrients, such as phytic acid, which can interfere with nutrient absorption. This enhances the bioavailability of nutrients. Ensure Right Food Pairing: Combing the right foods together is one of the best ways for proper nutrition absorption. Banana- yoghurt, vitamin C and iron, and vitamin D and calcium, are few combinations to try.

