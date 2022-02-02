A handbag is undoubtedly a women’s best friend when it comes to keeping all the essentials in one place. While there is a plethora of options in the market, finding the right fit for yourself could be a little tricky sometimes. And, also remember that the kind of bag you might be wanting is not exactly the bag you would be needing! So here is a quick guide to get your perfect bag.Also Read - Soon, Wallets, Mobiles to be Removed From Handbags For Separate Checks at Airports

The Right Size & Weight

The most important aspect to keep in mind while buying a handbag is the correct size. If you wish to store more items, it’s not necessary that you’ll have to go for an oversized or bulky handbag. You need to buy a spacious handbag rather than an oversized one. Also, consider the weight of the bag you wish to buy. Keep away from buying heavy bags to avoid stress and pain in your arms and shoulders.

Quality

If you are spending your hard-earned money on a handbag, make sure it is worth every penny with the desired quality. Don’t mind spending a few extra pence if you find a handbag of supreme quality as the longevity of such bags is higher than the cheaper ones. Closely check the stitching around each and every corner along with the zippers. For online buyers, going through the reviews is a must.

Material

You must select the material of the handbag based on your usage. Bags made of cruelty-free materials are currently the most preferred ones in the market. Vegan leather is reasonable, durable, and has a wider aesthetic scope as compared to original leather bags. Few brands are also taking the route of innovating Jute bags that are equally stylish and environment friendly.

Compartments

While handbags with fewer compartments might seem handy but multi-compartment handbags are a boon when it comes to finding an essential during an emergency situation. It’s better to consider the number of compartments so you can keep your stuff organized and find them in the time of need. However, this also depends on person to person and usage of the bag.

Versatility

A handbag must be versatile enough so you can transform it easily and accordingly with your OOTD! Tote bags are a go-to option for your daily travel. You can easily manage all your work essentials and are equally stylish. You can also opt for convertible bags so you can effortlessly transform their look by just adding or removing the strap.

Colour

Colours define your personality and play a huge role in setting the tone for the day. Neutral colours such as black, brown, and white can complement any of your outfits. While earlier black was one of the most sought-after colour, the buying behaviour of the consumer has now moved to pastel and bold shades. Bold colours such as red and blue; and pastel colours such as dust pink, grey are a great go-to option for daily usage at the workplace. You can also go with the ongoing colour trends in the market if you are a frequent buyer.

Price

Last but not the least, price is a crucial factor that must be taken into consideration. While some bags could be over-priced it is better to compare with more options. Researching the current market price would be good on your part while making the decision.

In the end, always buy a bag as an investment, that not only suits your personality but also cheers your mood!

(Authored article by Shetal Shah & Shrila Dayal, Co-Founders, TheBagTales)