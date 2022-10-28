While Diwali was a time when a lot of people were binge eating, drinking, and sleeping late at night. All you need is a detoxifying regimen that would reverse the ill effects of overindulging on food and clear your body of toxins. Here are some tips from Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement.Also Read - Tired of Cracked and Painful Heels? 4 Home Remedies to Fix it
How to Detox Body After Festive Binge Eating
- Give up coffee and drink green tea daily. It has great benefits. For example, regularly drinking green tea is said to help in losing weight. It oxidises fat and eliminates excess levels of water from the body. While we are on the subject of drinking – make sure to drink more water. Have the juice of a lemon with a glass of warm water first thing in the morning. This helps to flush the system.
- Have probiotic foods, like probiotic yogurt or drink. Probiotics are natural and good bacteria, which bring about a balance in the digestive system.
- Reduce puffiness around eyes: Excess fluid around the eyes can result in puffiness. According to skin specialists, gently tapping the skin around the eyes with the fingertips can sometimes help the collected fluid to drain away. Work from the inner eye and go towards the temples. Grated potatoes or potato juice, applied around the eyes also helps to reduce puffy eyes.
- Have an energy boosting drink. Pineapple and Orange juice together make a delicious drink. You can use freshly extracted juices of fresh pineapple and orange. Remember to dilute with water. Or, use tomato juice and add freshly extracted carrot juice. Add a squeeze of lemon. Orange juice can be added to green coconut water. A squeeze of lemon juice can be added for flavour. It helps to flush the system.
- You can also add spices to tea, like Ginger (adrak), Cardamon (elaichi), Cinnamon (dalchini) and j as “a universal remedy” because it has so many benefits. Ginger boiled in water can be had as ginger tea. Ginger tea is advised after meals for digestion. It also reduces inflammation. Chamomile tea is available as tea-bags. It helps to induce relaxation and calms the nerves.
- Take up yoga. The exercises or “asanas” are particularly beneficial for strengthening the body, making it flexible, supple and youthful. They are combined with breathing exercises, thus improving oxygenation, purifying the organ systems and inducing relaxation of both body and mind. It also helps to reduce stress. Bring about lifestyle changes – giving up smoking, alcohol, bingeing on heavy, fried foods, etc.
- Can go for a deep tissue massage. It will not only be most relaxing, but will also help to release toxins due to massage on pressure points.