7th India International Ramayana Mela 2024: A Journey Through Different Realms Of Understanding Lord Ram Through Dance and Drama

The 7th India International Ramayana Mela 2024 will take the audience on a journey through various realms, exploring different perspectives of understanding Lord Ram through the medium of dance and drama. Read along.

New Delhi: The 7th India-International Ramayan Mela will take place at Purana Qila grounds in New Delhi from the 18th to the 21st of this month. The festival’s theme revolves around ‘Connecting the World through Ramayan’. Over the course of four days, the event will showcase a variety of performances by well-known Indian and international dance-drama groups.

Minister Of State External Affairs and Culture Shares Her Thoughts On Ramayana

Speaking at the press conference in New Delhi, Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi emphasised the International Ramayan festival will highlight the influence of India and its civilization, demonstrating the interconnectedness of all through Lord Ram.

She further stated that culturally, all Indians are united by a shared value system. The Minister encouraged people to attend the festival and learn from the teachings of Lord Ram. In the press conference News, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi mentioned that the festival will feature various interpretations of the Ramayan from seven different countries.

Here’s a video of Meenakshi Lekhi Addressing The Press Conference

@M_Lekhi Ji shares how Ramayana has an impact on the generation. pic.twitter.com/eYFd0GPt7Q — Shawn25 (@Shawn21251) January 19, 2024

Origin Of Ramayana

There are approximately three hundred known versions of the Indian Hindu epic poem, the Ramayana, depending on the counting methods. The oldest version is commonly attributed to the sage Narada, known as the Mula Ramayana in Sanskrit. Narada passed on this knowledge to Valmiki, who is credited with authoring the Valmiki Ramayana, which is the oldest available version of the Ramayana.

The Tale of Ramayana, Beyond The Indian Ocean

The story of the Ramayana has extended its reach to numerous Asian countries beyond India, such as Burma, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Mongolia, Vietnam, and China. The original Valmiki version has been modified or translated into different local languages, often incorporating unique plot variations and thematic adjustments. The same has been reflected in multiple dance and drama forms differing in various countries.

Meenakshi Lekhi Shares Different Depictions Of Ramayana

The festival, being organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has various exhibitions to showcase India’s rich traditional handicrafts. These include the display of arts and crafts, a series of interactive arts, crafts exhibitions, among others. During the press release, Honourable Minister of Meenakshi Lekhi Minister of State for Culture made the upcoming announcements.

Meenakshi Lekhi Shares Upcoming Dance Performance Across India- Watch India

The Minister of State External Affairs and Culture @M_Lekhi announces upcoming drama and dance performances in these states of India. pic.twitter.com/E5ek6xKRfk — Shawn25 (@Shawn21251) January 19, 2024

Special Dance Performance By Lao PDR Dance Group

In the 7th India International Ramayana Mela 2024 press conference dance group from Lao PDR performed which is called Phra Lak Phra Lam. Here’s a short sequence of the dance form.

7th India International Ramayan Mela 20204

Press conference address by Minister of State External Affairs and Culture @M_Lekhi Dance Performance by Lao PDR dance group. pic.twitter.com/GrqJRGOeII — Shawn25 (@Shawn21251) January 19, 2024

7th India International Ramayan Mela 2024

Dance Performance by Lao PDR dance group. pic.twitter.com/gslRHXYSBV — Shawn25 (@Shawn21251) January 19, 2024

Meenakshi Lekhi Shares Upcoming Dance Performances by International Dance Groups

To honor the timeless wisdom found in the Ramayana, which is relevant across generations and cultures, this year’s festival will be a year-long series of cultural and academic events, taking place from January 2024 to December 2024.

Kicking off this highly anticipated series of celebrations will be a presentation of ballet performances by well-known Indian and international dance-drama groups. These performances will take place daily from January 18-21, from 5-7 PM at Purana Qila in New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Ms Meenakshi Lekhi Makes Special Announcement

@M_Lekhi Minister of State External Affairs and Culture announces upcoming programs to display in Purana Qila from 18 January to 21 January between 5pm to 7pm. pic.twitter.com/9IYJbuFb9n — Shawn25 (@Shawn21251) January 19, 2024

Pran Pratishtha Of Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Preparations are well underway for the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the temple and will also be the main guest at the event. Media reports suggest that over 7,000 individuals, including politicians, celebrities from the film industry, and notable business leaders, are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

-with inputs from the press release.

