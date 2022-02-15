Shopping for the right essentials, especially groceries, is a fundamental step to a healthier, chemicals- and toxin-free lifestyle. Unfortunately, most conventional groceries that you may pick up may often contain a high amount of chemicals and other chemical-based ingredients. For example: parabens in your shampoos, phthalates in your detergents, palm oil in your fried snacks, carrageenan in your cream cheese, artificial flavourings across several products etc.Also Read - 8 Dietary Changes You Need to Make to Combat Water Retention

As a consumer, it is important to recognize the – often unwitting – compromises we make while shopping for groceries so that we can take steps to address them. Here are 8 grocery shopping mistakes we need to pay heed to: Also Read - 3 Easy Snacking Tips That Can Help You Lose Weight

Buying chemical-laden fruits and vegetables

Often, the best of fruits and vegetables, sourced from conventional farms are grown using pesticides and laden with chemicals to ripen them artificially, and then some more. These reduce their nutritive value, apart from posing long-term health risks. Also Read - Love Yourself This Valentine's Day by Adopting a Plant-Based Regime

Pro tip: Don’t settle for the most tempting-looking fruits and vegetables; opt for organic produce from organic-certified farms that are grown following organic farming practices without the use of any chemical pesticides or chemical fertilisers making them 100% safe for you.

Not being mindful of sourcing practices

Most people are unaware about how the groceries that they see on the shelves of their supermarket have made their way there – right from how they have been grown/manufactured, the passage of the supply chain etc. Thus, they could end up choosing products that may have been sourced in an unsustainable manner, not made using healthy processes etc.

Pro tip: Look for grocers who are transparent about how and where they source their products. Buy from sellers who work directly with farmer communities.

Not opting for local produce

While some imported groceries may taste and look better than your local options, they should not be your only options. Buying local food not only helps support your local community, it also helps you to eat seasonal, in the case of food related groceries, thereby maximising nutrition.

Pro tip: Extend support to your local communities, small scale local producers and the famer community by choosing to shop for local produce

Not embracing seasonal delicacies

Local, seasonal foods are not just more affordable, but also healthier choices as they offer the immunity boosters needed to cope with change in seasons. Produce that is available out of season may be artificially preserved with the help of chemicals and preservatives.

Pro tip: Seek out grocers who actively drive this change by stocking seasonal delicacies in great supply and variety. Embrace fresh and local foods.

Not being aware of the extent to which we have normalised compromises

One of the biggest changes that we have witnessed over recent times is just how much chemicals have become a part of our lives – across various touchpoints. In the food we eat, the shampoos we buy, the detergents we use to wash our clothes. Whether its pesticide residues on our fruits and vegetables or parabens in our shampoos – they have slipped through the cracks and become part of our existence. What is worrisome is the extent to which we have normalized this compromise.

Pro tip: Look for stores that don’t just have organic as a business add-on, but as a central constituent of the business. They offer easy access to a much wider range of organic produce making it easier to make chemical-free choices.

Not reading the labels

One of the biggest mistakes we make is buying a product without actually understanding what goes into it. When you read the label of ingredients, it will automatically open your eyes to just how many artificial ingredients and chemicals could be going into your conventional groceries. Awareness is your biggest ally on your journey to a chemical-free lifestyle.

Pro tip: Opt for brands that are upfront about the ingredients and chemicals, if any, used

Making do with packaging that is not sustainable

One of the most overlooked compromises we make while buying groceries is settling for plastic and other harmful things as packaging material. Eventually this impacts the quality of our soil, water, and resources at large and ends up clogging the landfills. This, in turn, depletes our foods of their highest possible nutritive value while loading them up on toxins and micro plastics.

Pro tip: As consumers, it is our right to ask for our groceries in alternative packaging with safer, eco-friendly materials.

Not look at your entire consumption basket when it comes to chemical-free choices

A common error we can make is restricting our consumption of clean, chemical-free products to food products only. But chemicals are found across your monthly consumption basket – from the detergents we use to wash our clothes and the soaps we use to clean our utensils to our beauty & personal care products as well. It is important to look at your consumption bucket as a whole when making the switch to a chemical-free lifestyle.

Pro tip: Opt for retailers who stock organic and natural products that meet your home cleaning as well as personal care needs.

It is important to be aware of these common, yet harmful compounds that we make while shopping for groceries. Choose brands and retailers who are upfront and authentic – not just about their products, but also about its impact on people’s health, livelihoods, and the planet’s resources. That way, as consumers, we can make better, healthier, cleaner, mindful and more sustainable choices.

(Authored article By Uma Prasad, GM at a Sowparnika Retail Private Limited)