It is common for young women in their 20s to try something new; be it new career choices, food options, or just having fun with their friends. However, once they reach 30, they should stop cheating on their health and start paying attention to it. Social media is filled with myths and incorrect information on how to lose weight, fad diets and foods for women. Women should always consult a certified gynaecologist or physician for any severe health issues and most important health issues are not be ignored.

Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness and Nutrition Expert shares 8 habits every woman should have to keep their body strong and healthy in their 30s.

Fat-free diets have negative side effects on women such as infertility and irregular menstrual cycles. It increases the chance of PCOS/PCOD.

Soy is a high-quality protein, and one or two daily servings of soy products can be beneficial for our health. It prevents bone loss and supports their hormones. They contain less fat and helps reduce menopausal symptoms (such as hot flushes).

It is not necessary to avoid dairy. Women in their 30s need to have a calcium-rich diet. Dairy is important if one is not intolerant of it. Cheese and yoghurt promote hormonal balance and prevent vaginal infection. Calcium, potassium, magnesium and protein from dairy not only help build strong bones but also keep our hearts healthy.

Diets rich in calcium help women during menopause and breastfeeding. Calcium is also essential for the proper functioning of our nerves and muscles.

It is difficult to take direct sunlight for Vitamin D intake. However, foods like eggs, fish like salmon, are good sources of Vitamin D

As women prepare themselves for pregnancy and motherhood in their early 30s, Folic acid and Vitamin B12 are important nutrients for them. Women who have enough folic acid in their bodies before they get pregnant can lower their chances of having a baby with major birth defects of the spine and brain. Green leafy vegetables, eggs, citrus fruits, legumes and citrus fruits are all sources of folate. Additionally, meat is a good source of Vitamin B12

Vitamin C and Vitamin A help reduce dark circles, delays ageing, and smoothen out wrinkles at night. In the daytime, SPF 30 is recommended.

Throughout their life, a physical activity regimen that includes 20-30 minutes of daily cardiac activity (such as walking, running, swimming, hiking, or biking) is recommended for heart health, weight management, and stress reduction. Particularly as women get older, it may be beneficial to supplement their exercise routine with weight lifting or other strength training activities that help prevent loss of bone density and muscle mass.

It is common for women to prioritize others' health and wellness before their own. In fact, having your own health at the top of your priority list will allow you to better provide for those closest to you.