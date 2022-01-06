Developing simple lifestyle habits can be much easier and more effective than traditional resolutions. January 2022 is more than just the start of a new year – it’s the perfect time to evaluate your wellness routine and reinvigorate your life.Also Read - Thinking of Ways to Reduce Back Pain? Try Switching to Smart Chairs

Rather than attempting sweeping life changes like quitting social media or losing weight, focus on the small things, whether it is taking time to regularly engage in activities you love, eating more vegetables, or limiting phone usage. Also Read - Weight Loss Diet: Should You Have Protein in Every Meal if You're Trying to Lose Weight?

That way, you’ll work towards your larger goals without feeling overwhelmed, and learn something new about yourself during a less-stressful process. It’s truly a win-win situation. Also Read - 11 Ways to Increase Holistic Wellness to Manage And Cure Chronic And Other Illness

Simrun Chopra, Deep Health Coach and Founder, Nourish With Sim lists a few lifestyle habits you must adopt in 2022:

Include vegetables in your daily diet

Including vegetables in your meals, every day is extremely important. Veggies are packed with nutrients and antioxidants, which help you stay healthy and prevent disease, as well as help you lose weight due to their low-calorie content. 2 cups of vegetables are advised to be consumed every day, but this can be difficult for some of you. Some of you find it hard to consume enough vegetables each day, while others are uncertain how to prepare them in an appetising way.

Drink 2-3 litres of water every day

Even mild dehydration can affect you mentally and physically. It significantly affects your energy levels and brain function. Staying hydrated is the key to maintaining energy, reducing headaches and so much more. Make sure that you get enough water each day. It’s one of the best things you can do for your overall health. Try adding a glass of water on waking and set reminders through the day to ensure you finish your allotted quota.

Get on a better sleep schedule

Let 2022 be the year that you finally take control over your sleep schedule. Getting proper sleep affects so many areas of your life, including your appetite, mood, hormones and general wellbeing. Plus, once you start prioritising sleep, there’s less chance of you being irritable, stressed or inclined to snack.

Engage in 30 minutes activity of your choice

It’s no secret that moving more helps us to be fitter and healthier. Research shows that as little as 30 minutes of activity per day can offer multiple benefits for cardiovascular health, hormonal health and so much more. You may choose to dance, practice, or go for a walk if you can’t get in a workout. After 30 days you should see improvements in your muscular strength, endurance, and balance. Plus, notice a difference in how your clothes fit — winning!

Each day, spend some time de-stressing

If stress has you anxious, tense and worried, consider trying meditation. Spending even 10 minutes in meditation can restore your calm and inner peace. Anyone can practice meditation. It’s simple and inexpensive, and it doesn’t require any special equipment. Start by using a simple free app at a time convenient to you.

Ask for help and feel comfortable doing so

We should know how to ask for help. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It’s not bothering anyone. It’s just getting the help you need in order to work through problems and accomplish goals. People are very willing to offer help if asked for it. But we tend to avoid situations where it’s necessary to ask for someone’s help. And that creates a negative cycle — we never ask for help, so we never become comfortable asking for help. And because we’re uncomfortable asking, we continue to avoid it.

Include one thing you enjoy in your day or week.

It could be as simple as a dance class or learning a new hobby or skill or joining a book club. Do more of what makes you feel happy and you’ll see your life-changing for the better. If this seems too daunting, start with something even smaller. Maybe some time pampering yourself with a face mask, a foot scrub or even just 10 minutes to yourself drinking your tea or coffee.

30 minutes before bedtime, avoid using any gadgets or devices

It’s the bedtime routine for so many of us: Hop into the pyjamas, flip the lights off, crawl into bed and then reach for the cell phone.

We’re all guilty of it. And hey, you may even find yourself guilty of it right now while reading this article. But since you’re here, you might as well soak up this useful knowledge — then go to bed!

Tempting as it might be to use your computer or phone before bed, studies have shown these devices can interfere with sleep by suppressing the production of melatonin, a natural hormone released in.