The monsoon season ushers in a time for indulgence and a kind of slow living that is best enjoyed with steaming cups of chai and savoury snacks. However, the monsoons also bring with them the risk of diarrhoea, infections, the flu, and cold, and it is important to take certain precautions to ensure that you do not get sick. To counteract the current pandemic situation, immunity is of paramount importance; therefore, it is vital that we maintain the integrity of our innate immune system. This is why it is a great time to focus on your health by incorporating a variety of healthy and nutritious food items into your diet.Also Read - Alarming ! Studies Reveal That Long Working Hours Can Increase The Risk Of Cardiovascular Diseases By 50 %, Explained - Watch Video

Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert shares a list of nutritious superfoods that you should definitely try this monsoon season! Also Read - Sore Throat? 5 Best Herbal Teas For Sore Throat | Watch Video

Corn (Bhutta) : The quintessential Indian monsoon snack is a roasted corn cob with spices and butter. Because it is low in calories and high in fibre, corn is the best power-packed and healthful monsoon snack. Additionally, it contains lutein and two phytochemicals. Corn’s insoluble fibre not only assists weight reduction but also nourishes the healthy bacteria in our gut, which aids digestion. It is a versatile dish that can be used for both salads and main courses, and it can be boiled, steamed, or roasted.

: The quintessential Indian monsoon snack is a roasted corn cob with spices and butter. Because it is low in calories and high in fibre, corn is the best power-packed and healthful monsoon snack. Additionally, it contains lutein and two phytochemicals. Corn’s insoluble fibre not only assists weight reduction but also nourishes the healthy bacteria in our gut, which aids digestion. It is a versatile dish that can be used for both salads and main courses, and it can be boiled, steamed, or roasted. Eggs : A multipurpose superfood rich in protein, eggs are a great way to build muscle mass and are ideal for all seasons. It contains a high amount of protein and essential vitamins like B12, B2, A, and D as well as minerals like protein, zinc, iron, and antioxidants. Additionally, eggs boost the body’s immune system and help defend against infection.

: A multipurpose superfood rich in protein, eggs are a great way to build muscle mass and are ideal for all seasons. It contains a high amount of protein and essential vitamins like B12, B2, A, and D as well as minerals like protein, zinc, iron, and antioxidants. Additionally, eggs boost the body’s immune system and help defend against infection. Coconut water : Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy and avoid bacterial infections. Coconut water is high in electrolytes, which can aid in the removal of toxins from the body. It also has a lot of immunity-boosting effects and can help with skin and heart health. It’s also the ideal option for people who want to shed weight. To enhance Vitamin C levels in the body, drink coconut water at room temperature with a squeeze of lemon or a slice of pineapple.

: Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy and avoid bacterial infections. Coconut water is high in electrolytes, which can aid in the removal of toxins from the body. It also has a lot of immunity-boosting effects and can help with skin and heart health. It’s also the ideal option for people who want to shed weight. To enhance Vitamin C levels in the body, drink coconut water at room temperature with a squeeze of lemon or a slice of pineapple. Seasonal Fruits : Monsoon fruits like lychee, papaya, pears, and pomegranates not only assist the body to digest meals better, but they also help it to battle diseases induced by the increased humidity. Monsoon fruits are also high in antioxidants, which can help to lower blood pressure and fight off infections. Jamun is one such seasonal fruit that is abundant in iron, folate, potassium, and vitamins and should be consumed.

: Monsoon fruits like lychee, papaya, pears, and pomegranates not only assist the body to digest meals better, but they also help it to battle diseases induced by the increased humidity. Monsoon fruits are also high in antioxidants, which can help to lower blood pressure and fight off infections. Jamun is one such seasonal fruit that is abundant in iron, folate, potassium, and vitamins and should be consumed. Curd : During the monsoon, opt for a bowl of curds or yoghurt instead of milk to avoid the risk of dangerous germs entering the body. Yoghurt is a probiotic food that contains beneficial bacteria that aid in the development of a robust immune system. This immune-boosting superfood is high in vitamin B12 and can help to strengthen the gastrointestinal system by encouraging the growth of gut-friendly bacteria.

: During the monsoon, opt for a bowl of curds or yoghurt instead of milk to avoid the risk of dangerous germs entering the body. Yoghurt is a probiotic food that contains beneficial bacteria that aid in the development of a robust immune system. This immune-boosting superfood is high in vitamin B12 and can help to strengthen the gastrointestinal system by encouraging the growth of gut-friendly bacteria. Ginger : Ginger is a fantastic herb to have as it is abundant with antioxidants. It makes sense that it is a standard household cure for ailments, including a cold or cough, a sore throat, and body aches. Your immune system can be greatly benefited from ginger.

: Ginger is a fantastic herb to have as it is abundant with antioxidants. It makes sense that it is a standard household cure for ailments, including a cold or cough, a sore throat, and body aches. Your immune system can be greatly benefited from ginger. Omega-3 Fatty Acids : Essential fatty acids help to enhance immunity and fight infection by modulating the immune system. Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as nuts, salmon, oysters, shrimp, flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, pistachios, and others, can help you create a robust immune system during the monsoon season because this is when the danger of infection through food and water increases.

: Essential fatty acids help to enhance immunity and fight infection by modulating the immune system. Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as nuts, salmon, oysters, shrimp, flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, pistachios, and others, can help you create a robust immune system during the monsoon season because this is when the danger of infection through food and water increases. Bananas: Banana is the greatest defence against gastrointestinal infection during the monsoon season. It is packed with nutrients that help digestion and they also contain vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and retinol that help to boost immunity. Moreover, bananas are dense in nutrients and fibre and they keep you feeling full for a long time.

What to avoid:

Street food, junk food, and fast food should be avoided at all costs during the monsoon season because these foods are cooked under unhygienic conditions, and they are known to cause infections. Furthermore, the food is laid out in the open, attracting flies and other disease-carrying insects. Trans-fats are also present in fast food, which contributes significantly to obesity and converts high-density cholesterol into low-density cholesterol. A healthy lifestyle also involves engaging in exercise three to four times a week for no less than 25-30 minutes. It is also important to follow an exercise regimen even if the weather dampens one’s spirits! Stay hydrated, exercise regularly and eat the right foods to be healthy this monsoon! Also Read - Teeth Whitening Tips: Struggling With Yellow Teeth? Do Try These Simple And Effective Home Remedies - Watch Video