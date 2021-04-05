Varanasi: Varanasi or Banaras, the spiritual and cultural hub of India, is home to a melange of delectable treats that truly give salvation to your soul. You will have to experience it yourself to understand what exactly are we talking about. If ever you get a chance to visit Varanasi, don’t forget to try out the variety of culinary delights that the city has to offer. Also Read - Radheshyam Khemka of Gita Press Dies at 87, PM Expresses Grief

Here are some of the popular street foods of Varanasi

Baati Chokha or Litti Chokha

Litti chokha or Baati chokha is one of the most-loved street foods in Varanasi. It is popularly savoured in Bihar but also makes for a tasty street snack in Varanasi. For the unversed, Baati is a wheat ball stuffed with sattu and Chokha is a mash of brinjal and potatoes mixed with various spices. Chokha is usually simple and less spicy. If you haven’t tried it already, you are missing out on something phenomenal. Also Read - PM Modi Welcomes Mamata To Varanasi With 'Outsider' Taunt, Asks How She Will React To 'Har Har Mahadev' Chants

Kachori Sabji

A plate full of hot kachori sabji makes for the most popular breakfast option in Varanasi. There are two different kinds of kachoris- badi and choti kachori. Badi kachori is stuffed with masala made of lentils called dal ki pithi and choti kachori is stuffed with a spicy potato mixture. Both of these kachoris are savoured with garam masala wali aloo ki sabzi and desi ghee jalebi. Can there be any other way to begin your day? Also Read - Varanasi: COVID Guidelines Issued For Malls & Temples; Shops Not Following Protocol to be Sealed, Say DM Orders

Choora Matar

This one is an interesting dish as it has a Banarasi twist to it. Choora matar is just like poha where it is nothing but flattened rice soaked in desi ghee and tempered with various spices along with fresh green peas to which milk or cream is added. Later, raisins and saffron are also added to it. You can pair it with a hot cuppa masala chai. The best combo ever!

Dahi Chutney Golgappe

You will find this popular dish in Varanasi. Dahi Chutney wale Gol Gappe or Meethe Golgappe offer both spicy and sweet flavours. This street snack is just like chaat paapdi but the only difference is that it uses wafer thin and crisp Gol Gappas instead of the paapdi. You can pair it with tangy jaljeera to enjoy it even more. A must-try!

Banarasi Thandai and Lassi

This delish Benarasi Thandai is made from seasonal fruit puree. Along with that, lassi is available at almost every other street shop in the city from morning till wee hours of the night. It is served in a kulhad topped with Rabri and flavoured with rose essence. Quite tempting!

Tamatar Chaat

Tamatar chaat is Varanasi’s popular street snack which you will find only here. It is a spicy preparation in which tomatoes are mixed with hing, pounded ginger, green chillies and spices with the addition of boiled potatoes. It is served in a bowl made with palash leaves or dona along with chaat masala and small sized crispy namak pare. What else do you need for a perfect evening snack?

Chena Dahi Vada

Chena dahi vada is something you shouldn’t miss. It is dipped in sweet yogurt and a hint of masala made of jeera and black salt. It makes for a perfect mix of sweet and sour. The coriander garnishing makes it more refreshing. A perfect evening snack to relish with your family and friends.

Banarasi Paan

Interestingly, paan in Banaras is a symbol of love, happiness and hospitality. Banrasi paan is an exotic combination of areca nuts, catechu (kattha) of fresh betel leaf, tobacco, slaked lime, to which other ingredients like rose petals (gulkand), silver foil (varakh) etc. are added. If you are in Banaras, you must try Banarasi paan as you wouldn’t get an experience like this anywhere else.