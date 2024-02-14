Home

From a fusion of modern outfits with traditional motifs to surge in sustainability, here are 8 major wedding fashion trends that will be dominant in 2024

As the world emerges from a period of pause post-pandemic, the return of vibrancy of post-restriction gatherings, and wedding bells ringing with even more enthusiasm brings about a wave of innovative fashion trends. This season, the aisle becomes a runway as modernity and tradition dance together, showing ensembles that honor cultural history while exuding a strong sense of identity. Every fashion trend, from the lavish style of billowing dresses to the exquisite craftsmanship of hand-embroidered lehengas, is a snapshot of an individual’s life narrative. Ethereal pastels, striking accent pieces, and eco-friendly textiles are expected to be dominant, encouraging couples to showcase their individual love stories through their attire rather than just dressing for the event. As these trends develop, they aim to provide a fashion show that is just as remarkable as the ceremonies themselves, establishing the standard for a new era of matrimonial elegance.

Here’s listing 8 wedding fashion trends that will be big and bold this season

Regal Brocades and Metallic Accents

Expect to see an influx of regal brocade fabrics in wedding attire.

Metallic accents, especially gold and silver threads, will be prominent in lehengas, sarees, and sherwanis,

giving outfits a luxurious and opulent feel. . Muted Pastel Palettes for Bridal Wear While bold colors remain popular, muted pastel palettes such as

dusty rose, sage green, and powder blue are anticipated to make a statement in bridal wear. Brides may

opt for softer hues, providing a refreshing and modern twist to traditional outfits. Cape-style Dupattas and Jackets

Bridal dupattas are getting a contemporary makeover with the

introduction of cape-style drapes and embroidered jackets. This trend not only adds drama to the outfit

but also allows brides to showcase intricate work on the back of their ensembles. Multi-layered Dupattas

Dupattas are taking on a more voluminous and multi-layered avatar. Brides may

choose to drape multiple dupattas in contrasting or complementing colours, creating a visually stunning

effect and adding an extra layer of grandeur to their ensemble. Floral Motifs and 3D Embellishments



Floral motifs, both in embroidery and appliqué forms, will continue

to be popular in 2024. 3D embellishments, such as floral detailing with layers and textures, will add depth

and dimension to bridal outfits, creating a romantic and whimsical look. Bold Geometric Patterns

Geometric patterns, including chevrons, hexagons, and abstract shapes, will

make a strong statement in bridal and groomswear. Bold patterns and unconventional placements will

add a modern and avant-garde touch to traditional outfits. Fusion Menswear

Men’s wedding fashion will see a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements.

Indo-western sherwanis, tailored bandhgalas with unconventional prints, and draped kurta sets are

expected to gain popularity, offering grooms a range of stylish options. Monochromatic Groomswear

Grooms are experimenting with monochromatic looks. From head to toe,

including the turban and accessories, grooms may opt for a single color palette, creating a sophisticated

and cohesive appearance that stands out in its simplicityHope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content(Inputs and Image Courtesy – Nivesh Pandey, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop)

