Summers are upon us in full force and it’s time to get your skin ready to brace for the onslaught of sun, dirt, sweat and grime. The harsh sun brings with us more sweat, clogged skin, dull and tired complexion, pigmentation, blemishes, acne, and tan along with use. Therefore, it goes without saying that summers call for extra attention to the skin, in terms of hydration and protection both.Also Read - Bid Goodbye to Dull Skin in Summer With These Facial Scrubs, Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

Here is a list of useful skin tips to combat the summers and keep it glowing and comfortable:

Hydrate inside out: The key to glowing skin all year round is hydration. Summers especially call for extra fluids. Lack of hydration sucks the moisture out of the skin and makes it look dry and dull. Sip on water, juice or shakes at regular intervals. Carry a water bottle in your bag when stepping out.

The key to glowing skin all year round is hydration. Summers especially call for extra fluids. Lack of hydration sucks the moisture out of the skin and makes it look dry and dull. Sip on water, juice or shakes at regular intervals. Carry a water bottle in your bag when stepping out. Switch to lightweight moisturizing : Your winter moisturizer will fail your skin in summer. Summer moisturizing is all about lighter, water-based products. During the day time use a moisturizer with SPF and at night time should be about repair

: Your winter moisturizer will fail your skin in summer. Summer moisturizing is all about lighter, water-based products. During the day time use a moisturizer with SPF and at night time should be about repair A good face wash will also help : Hot climates make the skin extra oily and as a result, the pores become easily clogged. If you have oily skin then use a salicylic acid-based cleanser and for dry skin, a non-soapy gel or water-based facewash will be an idea. But limit the facewash use to no more than 3 times a day.

: Hot climates make the skin extra oily and as a result, the pores become easily clogged. If you have oily skin then use a salicylic acid-based cleanser and for dry skin, a non-soapy gel or water-based facewash will be an idea. But limit the facewash use to no more than 3 times a day. Final layer of sunscreen: The ideal scenario would be to not go out at all that is not possible. However, to protect your skin, add the final layer of sunscreen before stepping out. SPF 30 or more is recommended. Avoid stepping out during the peak sun hours i.e., 11 am to 3 pm. Select the sunscreen depending on your lifestyle, skin type and sun exposure.

The ideal scenario would be to not go out at all that is not possible. However, to protect your skin, add the final layer of sunscreen before stepping out. SPF 30 or more is recommended. Avoid stepping out during the peak sun hours i.e., 11 am to 3 pm. Select the sunscreen depending on your lifestyle, skin type and sun exposure. Introduce your skin to antioxidants: Summers is the right time to bring in some antioxidants in your skin routine. Opt for ingredients like Vitamin C that boosts collagen production, adds sun protection, and Vitamin A and E. Antioxidants prevent pigmentation and breakdown of elastin. The most powerful and protective antioxidants include niacinamide, ferulic acid, coffee berry marula oil, argan oil, coconut oil, etc. Antioxidants also come in foods such as berries, pineapples, vegetables, seafood, mangoes, and citrus fruits.

Summers is the right time to bring in some antioxidants in your skin routine. Opt for ingredients like Vitamin C that boosts collagen production, adds sun protection, and Vitamin A and E. Antioxidants prevent pigmentation and breakdown of elastin. The most powerful and protective antioxidants include niacinamide, ferulic acid, coffee berry marula oil, argan oil, coconut oil, etc. Antioxidants also come in foods such as berries, pineapples, vegetables, seafood, mangoes, and citrus fruits. Exfoliate twice a week: To get rid of dirt and dead cells. You can also use a good face brush to unclog the pores. You can use a homemade or store-bought scrub. Be careful not to over-exfoliate

To get rid of dirt and dead cells. You can also use a good face brush to unclog the pores. You can use a homemade or store-bought scrub. Be careful not to over-exfoliate Don’t forget to tone : Toners balance the pH of the skin and uneven skin tone. You can use natural toners like rose water or apple cider vinegar, or hazel or look for store-bought skin suitable toner. Toners will refresh the face and reduce the appearance of pores, especially in the T zone.

: Toners balance the pH of the skin and uneven skin tone. You can use natural toners like rose water or apple cider vinegar, or hazel or look for store-bought skin suitable toner. Toners will refresh the face and reduce the appearance of pores, especially in the T zone. Use facial mists when on the go: For times you cannot wash the face, facial mists will give your skin the relief it needs. They are gentle and can be used any time you need to add a glow to your skin.

For times you cannot wash the face, facial mists will give your skin the relief it needs. They are gentle and can be used any time you need to add a glow to your skin. Don’t forget the area around the eyes: As the eye area is very delicate it needs special care. Wear sunglasses every time you step out and use a day and night moisturizing cream to prevent wrinkles and eyebags.

A little conscious care will keep your skin healthy, glowing, and supple all around the year. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Get That Perfect Glow This Summer With These Essential Tips

(Inputs by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics) Also Read - Step-by-Step Night Time Skin Care Routine One Must Follow