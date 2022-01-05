There’s a cool breeze in the air, the days are shorter, nights are longer and the sweaters are now everyone’s best friends. Winter is here and while we’re preparing for it, we need to start taking some steps to keep our pets warm too! Here are some tips to keep your pets warm this winter:Also Read - Man Hosts Baby Shower For His Pregnant Persian Cats in Coimbatore

Warm and thick bedding:

The winters can be harsh on our pets, investing in thick and warm bedding will ensure they get a good night’s sleep. Keep a thick blanket nearby as well. They may switch their sleeping spots depending on the temperature inside the room. Warm clothing:

Get your pets some thick sweaters, jackets, scarves, socks or beanies. Our pets feel cold too! Warm clothing can protect them from the cold and make them feel comfortable. Keeping your pets warm is extremely important if they’re young because puppies and kittens are less tolerant towards the cold weather as they have less muscle and fat. Don’t shave them:

If your pet is shedding a lot or has a thick coat/long hair, do not shave it in the winters. The longer, thicker coat will provide protection and warmth to your pet. A lot of pets shed their hair to grow a thicker coat for the winters so don’t shave it completely, just get it trimmed from a groomer. Take care of their grooming:

Winter means fewer baths. But it doesn’t mean any baths at all. The air during this time is damp and the surface can be muddy, hence it is important to take care of your pet’s hygiene in winters too. Bathe your pets indoors with warm water and make sure you dry them off completely with a warm towel before you let them go out. Reduce the number of baths but keep them fresh with an anti-odour spray. Use a paw balm:

Winters can be very harsh on your pet’s paw pads as they are soft and sensitive. The cold weather can cause cracks and dry out their paws which can be very painful for them when they walk. Keep checking your pet’s paw pads for any cracks or dryness and use a paw balm to protect their paws and keep them moisturized. Choose a balm that can be used on your pet’s snout and elbows too. Avoid giving cold water or food:

If their water or food has been lying around for too long, it can get cold really fast. Avoid giving water or food that is cold or at room temperature and instead warm up their water and food. This will make their meals tastier and also keep them healthy. Increase the proportions of their meals:

You may notice that your pet is hungrier during the winter months. It’s probably because they need the extra nutrition and calories to regulate their body temperature. Hence, it is okay to increase the quantity of their food. You can also add warm soups like chicken soup and meat broth to their diet. Don’t go overboard though, speak to a pet nutritionist or a vet before making adjustments to their diet. Exercise is important:

No one likes to exercise in the holiday season but you’ve got to keep moving to stay healthy. The same rule applies to pets. Winters can make them feel lazy and dull too, so a little exercise is important to make sure they stay healthy and active. Running, jumping and playing can also help them in feeling warm. Massage them with oils:

Winters are harder for older pets who have arthritis, muscle pain or pets who are suffering from joint pain. The cold weather can worsen their pain. You could help relieve their pain by massaging them with pain-relieving oils like Hemp Seed Oil or Cannabis Leaf Extract Oil.

Here are some symptoms in pets you need to look out for in the winter season:

Whimpering, shivering or hiding. If your pet is showing any heat-seeking behaviour, you should take them indoors and keep them warm.

Your pet may sleep next to the heater or seek warmth from other places; keep an eye on your pet and ensure they don’t land themselves in trouble.

Tap your car’s hood a few times to ensure no kittens/puppies are hiding under it. Many small animals seek shelter under the car’s hood because of the engine’s warmth

We hope these winter tips make the cuddles with your pet warmer. If you notice any signs of hypothermia or unusual symptoms in your pet, contact your vet immediately.

— Inputs by Dr Pranjal Khandare, Veterinary officer at Wiggles.in