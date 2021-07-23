Losing those extra kilos is most definitely not an easy task. Saying no to your favourite food, staying consistent and disciplined through out fitness weight loss journey can sometimes get a bit taxing. Maintaining a good level of physical fitness is something that we should all aspire to do. But it can be difficult to determine what fitness entails. Although, fitness means different things to different people. But one will agree that embarking on a fitness journey can be beneficial for health. Actor-blogger Sameera Reddy has embarked on her fitness journey lately. An avid social media user, Sameera, took to Instagram to reveal that she lost 9 kgs by staying consistent and trying to shed 8 more kilos.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 12 Kilos in 40 Days With Protein-Rich Diet And Vigorous Workout

Reddy has been setting fitness goals for her fans and followers, one post at a time. The mother of two has been on her weight loss journey for several months. Sameera has been vocal about her weight gain, postpartum depression, pregnancy, and self-love. Along with her pictures, she wrote, “Down 9 kgs 💪🏼 finally the hard work is paying off ! I’m now fully charged to get the last few off ! Nearly there ! It’s #fitnessfriday and I’m now 83 kgs down from 92 kg . 8 kgs to go 🥊 consistent focus is the only way to getting to our target ! What’s the status with you beautiful people ? How are you feeling ? Just having you reading my Fitness Friday post and knowing that we are cheering each other on is the best feeling ! I’ve starting boxing and it’s a lot of fun ! Will share a fun video next Friday about how that’s going ! Keep doing whatever works for you and most imp stay happy 🎶” (sic) Also Read - Prolonged Use of Steroids May Increase Risk of Bone Death Post COVID

Check out Sameera’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

In one of her previous fitness Friday posts, Sameera revealed that she tries to maintain her distance from emotional eating or snacking. Sharing a few weight loss tricks, she said: “I’ve been good with portion control, not emotionally eating and saying NO to snacking but it does help ! Esp us mommies are so exhausted we usually reach out of pick me up food all the time. #fitnessfriday is to motivate, share, inspire real fitness journeys where we can transform together without pressure or judgement.”

We are motivated with the fitness journey, are you?