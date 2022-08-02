The ongoing wet season, rainwater and constant humidity can certainly wreak havoc on our hair. One can’t do enough during this time to protect your locks and scalp, while a good hair-care routine is imperative, quality products are equally important.Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Struggling With Frizzy Hair? These Effective Home Remedies Can Give Smooth And Shiny Hair - Watch

Brushing Dry Curls

Instead: Brush your curls while conditioning as it will make the detangling procedure smoother!

Washing your hair too often

Curls are naturally drier than straight hair and washing them often strips your natural hair oils = dry hair

Instead: Try co-washing using our Moisturising Shampoo for a gentle cleanse.

Towel drying your curls

Rolling your wet hair into a turban from your towel can damage your hair or create frizz.

Instead: Try using an old cotton T-shirt or microfiber towel.

Repair and restore

Lack of moisture in the hair follicle creates dryness and extra tangles. Our Moisture Melt Deep Conditioner is magic in a tub! Formulated for dry, damaged, and chemically treated hair. Perfect to use as a once-in-a-week hair spa treatment to replenish and revive your hair. It also melts away tangles making detangling easier while adding strength to the hair follicle.

Are you protecting your hair:

Gone are the days of putting your hair up and hoping for the best, reducing the effects of pollution, heat damage, dryness and frizz with the Fix My Curls Leave-in Cream. For curly hairstyles with a boost of volume, scrunch in a mousse to define without adding weight to your curls. This hair mousse helps to avoid overloading your hair with sticky, stiff hold products which weigh down your hair reducing volume.

Don’t skip leave-in cream and gel

A gel does form a hard cast around your curls that can make them feel crunchy or stiff, but this cast is meant to be broken once the gel is fully dry.