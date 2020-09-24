The Coronavirus pandemic took a toll on everyone, psychologically. According to data, depression and anxiety roiled not just India, but the whole world. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

30% of Therapists have observed an increase in clients who have self-harmed or expressed suicidal ideation or a death wish post the outbreak, as reported by Times of India. Moreover, 68.6% of therapists have reported an increase in the number of people they see, and, in the hours, they spend taking therapy. According to the data, help-seeking was highest amongst individuals aged 25 to 40 years, followed by those aged 18 to 25 years and 40 to 60. Also Read - Election Commission Announces Protocols for Bihar Polls Amid COVID-19 Concerns | All You Need to Know

Talking about that and more, actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma believes it is essential to discuss mental health as the unlock process continues all over India. Also Read - Over 14 Lakh COVID Tests in India in Last 24 Hours, Nearly 7 Crore Tests Done Till Date: Health Ministry

“A detailed conversation around mental health must ensue during the unlock phase. Considering people are stepping out to work amidst the fear of Covid-19, it’s important to conduct systematic counseling and therapy sessions to put them at ease,” she said.

“Over and above, lockdown experiences are different from case to case, but the phase has been riddled with existential questions. It is also important that trained professionals must conduct sessions to address the different fears and worries of those in the entertainment industry,” she added.

She feels it’s important that all working professionals in the entertainment industry or otherwise should “seek help from trained professionals to help channelize their stress into something productive”.

“Since we are also part of a creative industry, we need to be at peace to do our best work possible,” said Shweta, who is gearing up for the launch of the web series “Mirzapur 2”.

The larger conversation on mental health is conspicuously missing, she shared and hopes “we can have that conversation as we all return back to sets. It won’t be easy shooting amidst restrictions. We all need help in tackling the anxiety that working on set could incur”.