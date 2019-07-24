It’s high time that we bust myths related to infertility to spread more awareness and help the people battling this problem. Dr Rita Bakshi, senior gynaecologist and IVF expert, International Fertility Centre shares some common myths about infertility.

Myth 1: Infertility is only a women’s problem

This is one of the biggest myths among the people in this country. The mother gives birth to the offspring but it is important to realize that the father too has an equal contribution to the formation of the baby. It is not only the mother who is the reason for infertility, but the father is also equally responsible for the mother not conceiving. Infertility in men is as common as infertility in women.

Myth 2: Frequent sex results in conception

Having sex every day or regularly doesn’t guarantee a woman getting pregnant. The chances are comparatively good when the woman is ovulating. But having sex on a daily basis does nothing special with regards to fertility. Infertility is a problem which frequently having sex cannot battle. It is important to see an IVF expert when the woman is unable to conceive even after regular unprotected sex.

Myth 3: Age doesn’t affect a man’s fertility levels

One of the biggest myths that have been plaguing the people in the country is that the increasing age of the men does not affect their fertility levels. However, the fact is that the men too have a biological cycle which affects their fertility levels with their increasing age. However, it is true that the fertility level in women starts getting affected earlier in comparison to men but, increasing age does affect the fertility of men too.

Myth 4: Lifestyle factors do not contribute to infertility

It is very essential to keep a check on your lifestyle while you are trying to conceive. Proper sleeping patterns, healthy eating habits, stress, regular exercise, consumption of alcohol and smoking affect the fertility levels of the prospective parents. In fact, high exposure to heat like long hours in hot bathtubs, chemical radiations and using the laptop on the lap for long hours also affects. All of these affect both males and females.

Myth 5: Being on the pill delays pregnancy

This is a complete myth as being on the pill does not delay pregnancy. Stopping the consumption of the pill resumes the normal course of the cycle in most of the women, however, proper ovulation can take a month or two for some women.