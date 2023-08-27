Home

A Luxurious Retreat With Exquisite Culinary Delights – Eros Hotel, Nehru Place Delhi

Eros Hotel Nehru Place: Where luxury accommodations and exquisite dining meet. The hotel offers that perfect staycation to rejuvenate yourself. Here’s a review.

We recently had the privilege of experiencing the epitome of Indian hospitality at the Eros Hotel New Delhi Nehru Place, a name synonymous with luxury and excellence for the past 25 years. From the moment of arrival, the hotel’s commitment to delivering an exceptional experience became evident. As we stepped inside, a refreshing non-alcoholic drink awaited us, setting the tone for the remarkable stay that followed.

Accommodation: 5/5

The luxurious journey continued as we were escorted to our Executive Suite, a spacious 58 sq m haven of comfort and elegance. The separate living area, complete with plush sofa seating and wooden flooring, showcased modern sophistication. The incorporation of the latest technology and a range of in-room amenities, including tea/coffee-making facilities and complimentary pick-and-drop services, ensured our convenience.

The attention to detail was represented by the delightful assortment of fruits, sweets, and chocolates that graced our room. The fusion of dark hardwood floors, wood-veneer furniture, and soothing off-white hues, complemented by striking monochrome throws and curtains, evoked a sense of understated luxury. The presence of lilies, roses, and anthurium flowers in both living and bedroom areas created an enchanting ambiance. The bathroom’s extensive walk-in tub, generous counters with vessel sinks, and premium branded amenities elevated the experience.

Dining: 5/5

Eros Hotel’s dining offerings proved to be an epicurean delight. Empress of China, a culinary gem, transported us on a tantalising journey through the flavors of Szechuan, Yunnan, and Hunan provinces. The artful blend of hot, sweet, sour, and salty elements in traditional Chinese delicacies was a testament to the culinary prowess of Executive Chef Diwas Wadhera. The menu’s diversity catered to all palates, making it a haven for Oriental cuisine enthusiasts.

Singh Sahib, orchestrated by Sous Chef Rohit Bhan and Executive Chef Diwas Wadhera, offered an equally captivating dining experience, bringing the flavours of Pakistan and Punjab. The restaurant showcased a symphony of flavors that left an indelible mark on our taste buds. However, what stole our hearts here was evening ghazals.

Amenities: 4/5

The hotel’s amenities were an authentication to its commitment to offering a comprehensive luxury experience. The fitness center boasted state-of-the-art equipment, catering to health-conscious guests. A range of services, from car arrangements to guided tours, showcased the hotel’s dedication to ensuring guests had a seamless stay.

Services: 5/5

The Eros Hotel staff represented warmth and efficiency. Their deep understanding of the menu and thoughtful recommendations based on personal preferences exemplified their dedication to creating a personalised experience. Their friendly demeanor and attentive service made us feel not just welcomed, but cherished. The precision with which orders were handled and meals were served showcased their professionalism.

Final Verdict:

Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi seamlessly combines opulence, comfort, and exemplary service to redefine luxury hospitality. The refined accommodations, exceptional dining experiences, and extensive amenities make it a standout choice for travelers seeking an unforgettable stay in Delhi. Whether indulging in the enchanting flavors of Empress of China or savoring the diverse culinary journey at Singh Sahib, every moment at Eros Hotel is a celebration of luxury and refinement.

Distance from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi- 21 km via NH 44

The nearest metro station to reach the hotel is Nehru Place (violet line) / Nehru Enclave (magenta line)

