A 57-year-old woman had to sacrifice the top of her index finger after she opted for a session of manicure. Yes, you read it right. A visit to salon may sound relaxing to you but sometimes it can become life-threatening.

The woman named Jose Jackson almost lost her arm after her finger got infected during an acrylic nail appointment. During the manicure session in December 2017, she was accidentally "jabbed" in the cuticle by a salon staff.

This led to an infection called staph infection which is caused by the bacteria staphylococcus. The infection developed due to the use of uncleaned tools at the salon. This tell about how using unhygienic things can cost you big.

The lady remembers that her finger looked misshapen and like a “jagged mountain range” during the time of infection. The damage was already done and it was so huge that she had left with no other option than just let the affected area amputated. The incident left her with a half index finger.

For those who do not know about staph infection, it is a bacterial infection that is characterised by symptoms including hot, swollen skin etc. If diagnosed on time, staph infection can be treated with antibiotics. However, it can turn deadly if the bacteria invade deeper in your bones, joints, blood stream or heart.