Are you a heart failure survivor? If yes, that doesn’t mean that you will be lucky every time. Heart failure can put you at risk of various complications that can laed to death. So, it is extremely important to take good care of your heart. To do that, there is an array of things that you need to keep in mind. You need to lead an active life, eat healthy, and exercise daily.

These are the advises doctors used to give earlier. But now, as a new ray of hope for all the heart failure survivors, scientists have developed a new medication that shows promise to improve your survival rate after the condition for at least 5 years.

According to a new study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers have developed a drug named aliskiren, that is being claimed to help you live longer post heart failure treatment. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved the drug and it is all set to improve the quality of life of patients who have been correctly diagnosed with heart failure previously.

Notably, heart failure occurs when your heart becomes incapable of pumping blood the way it should. Certain diseases and conditions including, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, etc. can potentially lead to heart failure.

Heart failure is characterized by signs and symptoms like shortness of breath, swelling in legs, arms, irregular heartbeat, fatigue, weakness, lack of appetite, etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, your doctor will perform certain tests like a blood test, chest X-ray, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, stress test, etc. Once the condition is confirmed, you may be prescribed ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, diuretics. You also may have to go through a major surgery called coronary bypass surgery, heart valve repair or replacement, or a heart transplant