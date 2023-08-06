Home

A Palate of Millets: Easy-to-Make Millet Based Recipes to Try Unique Healthy Snacking Options at Home

Millets are one of the healthiest options that need more space on the menu. Here are some easy to make millet based unique recipes to try at home.

The year 2023 has been ascribed as the year of millets or Shri anna. Earlier this used to be known as a poor man’s grain but today, the importance and benefits of millet is being highlighted everywhere. FSSAI, Northern Region along with Radisson Blu, Kaushambi organised a first of the kind-millet awareness event based on the theme “Millets: From Farm to Plate” specially for the chefs of numerous acclaimed hotel chains and students from several hospitality as well as culinary institutes. Celebrity chefs like Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar with other nutritionists and Chefs in line, spoke on the importance of millets in combating challenges related to food security and the synergistic relation between a balanced diet, millets and a healthy lifestyle.

While celebrating the importance of millet, the hotel chains came up with some super healthy and tasty millet-based recipes to try at home!

Millet-Based Recipes For a Healthy Meal

Mandue Ke Khandvi

Ingredients

Mandua Flour (Buckwheat) – 1/2 cup, sieved

Besan Flour – 1/3 Cup, Sieved

Curd- 1/2 cup

Water – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 Teaspoon

Green Chilli Paste – 1 Teaspoon

Tadka Prep Ingredients

Oil – 1 Tablespoon

Mustard Seeds- 1 Teaspoon

Asafoetida – A pinch

Sesame Seeds – 2 Teaspoon

Green Chili – 2 Slited

Coriander Leaves – for garnishing, finely chopped

Curry Leaves – 10 to 12 leaves

Method

Take the sieved Mandua Flour and Besan in a pan. Add curd and water to it. Add salt, turmeric powder, and green chilli paste in the pan. Blend all the ingredients to make a smooth batter. Heat the pan on a high flame and keep stirring it continuously. Now keep the flame medium and keep stirring the batter for 4 to 5 minutes until it is thick and sticky. After the batter is ready, apply it on plate or any flat surface, make a thin layer of the batter on it, and let it dry for 10 minutes. After it dries, cut straight lines with some space in between with a knife. Roll each patch that was cut carefully till the end of the line.

Tadka Preparation

Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, asafoetida, sesame seeds, green chillies, curry leaves, to it. Pour the tadka on the khandvi and garnish it with coriander leaves. Khandvi is ready to be served.

Millet Pancake

Ingredients

Ragi Flour – 100 gm

Baking Soda – 1 gm

Sugar Powder – 20 gm

Honey – 10 ml

Condensed Milk – 30 gm

Milk – 150 ml

Vanilla Essence – 2 ml

Method

In a bowl add baking soda, sugar powder, honey, condensed milk and vanilla essence to the ragi millet flour and make a batter . Heat 1 tbsp oil on a pan, pour the batter and spread . Cook on the first side until bubbles appear on the surface, the edges begin to look dry and the bottoms are golden brown. Take a plate, put pancake and pour honey over it.

Sorghum Fried rice

Ingredients

Sorghum Millet – 100 gm

Onion (chopped) – 100 gm

Carrot ( small dice ) – 50 gm

Peas – 20 gm

Beans( small dice ) – 20 gm

Tomato ( Chopped ) – 50 gm

Jeera – ½ tsp

Bay leaf – 01 pc

Cinnamon – 01 no

Ginger Chop – 10 gm

Garlic chop – 10 gm

Salt – as per taste

Red chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Mozzarella cheese – 200 gm

Coriander leaves – for garnish

Method

Cook sorghum millet in water for 15 minutes, strain and keep aside . Heat oil in a pan and add jeera, whole spices and fry . Add all chopped vegetables and cook for a few minutes add salt and chilli powder . Add cooked sorghum millet and grated mozzarella cheese, mix well . Serve hot and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

