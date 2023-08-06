Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
A Palate of Millets: Easy-to-Make Millet Based Recipes to Try Unique Healthy Snacking Options at Home
Millets are one of the healthiest options that need more space on the menu. Here are some easy to make millet based unique recipes to try at home.
The year 2023 has been ascribed as the year of millets or Shri anna. Earlier this used to be known as a poor man’s grain but today, the importance and benefits of millet is being highlighted everywhere. FSSAI, Northern Region along with Radisson Blu, Kaushambi organised a first of the kind-millet awareness event based on the theme “Millets: From Farm to Plate” specially for the chefs of numerous acclaimed hotel chains and students from several hospitality as well as culinary institutes. Celebrity chefs like Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar with other nutritionists and Chefs in line, spoke on the importance of millets in combating challenges related to food security and the synergistic relation between a balanced diet, millets and a healthy lifestyle.
While celebrating the importance of millet, the hotel chains came up with some super healthy and tasty millet-based recipes to try at home!
Millet-Based Recipes For a Healthy Meal
Mandue Ke Khandvi
Ingredients
- Mandua Flour (Buckwheat) – 1/2 cup, sieved
- Besan Flour – 1/3 Cup, Sieved
- Curd- 1/2 cup
- Water – 1 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 Teaspoon
- Green Chilli Paste – 1 Teaspoon
Tadka Prep Ingredients
- Oil – 1 Tablespoon
- Mustard Seeds- 1 Teaspoon
- Asafoetida – A pinch
- Sesame Seeds – 2 Teaspoon
- Green Chili – 2 Slited
- Coriander Leaves – for garnishing, finely chopped
- Curry Leaves – 10 to 12 leaves
Method
- Take the sieved Mandua Flour and Besan in a pan. Add curd and water to it.
- Add salt, turmeric powder, and green chilli paste in the pan. Blend all the ingredients to make a smooth batter.
- Heat the pan on a high flame and keep stirring it continuously.
- Now keep the flame medium and keep stirring the batter for 4 to 5 minutes until it is thick and sticky.
- After the batter is ready, apply it on plate or any flat surface, make a thin layer of the batter on it, and let it dry for 10 minutes.
- After it dries, cut straight lines with some space in between with a knife.
- Roll each patch that was cut carefully till the end of the line.
Tadka Preparation
- Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, asafoetida, sesame seeds, green chillies, curry leaves, to it.
- Pour the tadka on the khandvi and garnish it with coriander leaves.
- Khandvi is ready to be served.
Millet Pancake
Ingredients
- Ragi Flour – 100 gm
- Baking Soda – 1 gm
- Sugar Powder – 20 gm
- Honey – 10 ml
- Condensed Milk – 30 gm
- Milk – 150 ml
- Vanilla Essence – 2 ml
Method
- In a bowl add baking soda, sugar powder, honey, condensed milk and vanilla essence to the ragi millet flour and make a batter .
- Heat 1 tbsp oil on a pan, pour the batter and spread .
- Cook on the first side until bubbles appear on the surface, the edges begin to look dry and the bottoms are golden brown.
- Take a plate, put pancake and pour honey over it.
Sorghum Fried rice
Ingredients
- Sorghum Millet – 100 gm
- Onion (chopped) – 100 gm
- Carrot ( small dice ) – 50 gm
- Peas – 20 gm
- Beans( small dice ) – 20 gm
- Tomato ( Chopped ) – 50 gm
- Jeera – ½ tsp
- Bay leaf – 01 pc
- Cinnamon – 01 no
- Ginger Chop – 10 gm
- Garlic chop – 10 gm
- Salt – as per taste
- Red chilli Powder – ½ tsp
- Mozzarella cheese – 200 gm
- Coriander leaves – for garnish
Method
- Cook sorghum millet in water for 15 minutes, strain and keep aside .
- Heat oil in a pan and add jeera, whole spices and fry .
- Add all chopped vegetables and cook for a few minutes add salt and chilli powder .
- Add cooked sorghum millet and grated mozzarella cheese, mix well .
- Serve hot and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
